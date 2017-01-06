US Non farm payrolls in focus

Investors are sitting on the side lines ahead of the first non-farm payroll release of 2017. With December’s rate hike safely behind us the market […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 6, 2017 10:29 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Investors are sitting on the side lines ahead of the first non-farm payroll release of 2017. With December’s rate hike safely behind us the market will now turn its attention the Trump’s inauguration on January 20th and the pace of rate hikes across 2017. The non-farm jobs report will continue to influence the Fed’s decision and the pace of tightening, whilst any news on Trumps economic and fiscal policies will continue to drive the markets.

Jobs under Trump

Trump has clearly and repeatedly stated how important job retention and creation is for the US. However, it can’t be ignored that Trump will be taking office after an impressive bout of monthly employment increases, not only throughout 2016, but also throughout the Obama administration. Whilst the last few months of releases have still been strong, depicting a stable US labour market, the trend is also slowing. Last month’s reading of 178,000 jobs was by all means impressive, but it was short of the 229,000 jobs created the same month one year earlier and short of the 12-month average of 193,000. Trump is taking over as President at a time when the labour market is starting to show signs of full capacity and unemployment is at historically low levels.

The forecast

The expectation is for 175,000 jobs to have been created, unemployment is forecast to be 4.7%, average hourly earnings are expected to have increased by 0.3% after last month’s hugely disappointing decrease of -0.1%.

There have been a few indications that we could be in for a disappointment, for example the weaker than expected ADP private sector payroll release, which showed an additional 153,000 jobs were added in December, significantly short of the 175,000 forecast. A mixed bag from the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI employment components hasn’t eased concerns either.

Broadly investors will be happy to walk away with any figure above 160,000 even if this skirts around the issue that the jobs being created appear to be in the low skill low wage bracket, rather than where the losses are stemming from – such as the highly skilled, highly paid shale industry.

The potential market reaction

A healthy and strong labour market will continue to be on the radar for the Federal Reserve, in addition to price stabilization, an area of policy making which has been brushed aside until Trump became President elect and inflation looks set to jump on Trumps spending plans. The Fed will want to see robust figures in order to continue to feel comfortable with the planned three rate rises for next year, although Trumponomics may well take centre stage following Trump’s inauguration.

Should we see a release above 180,000 this could  increase expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes across 2017, boosting the dollar and pulling gold lower. Anything below 160,000 would be expected to have the reverse impact.

Related tags: Federal Reserve Trump Non-farm payrolls

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Federal Reserve articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
By:
David Song
December 18, 2024 08:00 PM
    USD/CAD Still Holds Below Monthly High Following Dovish Fed Rate Cut
    By:
    David Song
    November 7, 2024 10:00 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Federal Reserve Rate Decision Preview (NOV 2024)
      By:
      David Song
      November 6, 2024 08:25 PM
        channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
        US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable to Looming Fed Rate Cut
        By:
        David Song
        November 5, 2024 08:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.