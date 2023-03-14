US CPI recap: GBP/USD holds above 200-day EMA as inflation meets expectations

The report printed in line with expectations at 6.0% y/y, the smallest annualized gain since September 2021

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 14, 2023 2:05 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Key takeaways

  • The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US increased 0.4% in February, in-line with expectations and slightly lower than the January's figure of 0.5%.
  • The annual CPI gain of 6.0% in February was the smallest increase since September 2021, from the 6.4% recorded in January.
  • Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI rose 0.5% in February, compared to expectations (and last month’s reading) of 0.4% m/m.
  • Despite above-target inflation, markets are uncertain if the Fed will raise interest rates due to recent banking turmoil and financial stability risks.

The latest US CPI report released by the Labor Department saw a slight slowdown in price pressures, down to 0.4% m/m from January's 0.5%. That said, the report still printed in line with expectations at 6.0% y/y, the smallest annualized gain since September 2021. It is worth noting that the CPI peaked in June last year, where the annual gain was at 9.1%, the biggest increase since November 1981.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI rose 0.5% in February compared to January's 0.4%. The year-on-year core CPI gain of 5.5% is slightly lower than January's 5.6%. This result suggests that underlying inflation is stickier than many policymakers would prefer.

The rise in rental housing costs has been a significant contributor to the overall price increase. According to the report, 70% of the overall CPI gain in February was due to the housing sector, which tends to lag other price changes. In contrast, food and energy costs remained relatively stable, contributing to only 15% of the increase.

CPI impact on the Fed

While inflation continues to rise, traders aren’t 100% convinced that the Fed will increase interest rates at its meeting next week. The recent banking turmoil and growing financial stability risks have left the Fed in a challenging position – central bankers must weigh the still-rapid inflation against these risks in their upcoming interest-rate decision.

Many economists expect the central bank to either stick with a smaller increase or pause entirely when it meets next week (some even believe that a rate cut could be in store!), but markets are currently pricing in about an 80% probability of a 25bps rate hike next week, up slightly from the pre-CPI figures:

cmefedwatch03142023

 

Source: CME FedWatch

British pound technical analysis – GBP/USD hold near 1-month highs at 1.22

After a solid UK employment report and ahead of tomorrow’s highly-anticipated spring budget, the British pound is among the strongest major currency pairs today.

As the chart below shows, GBP/USD is holding steady on the day as we go to press. The pair rallied back above its 200-day EMA yesterday for the first time since Valentine’s Day, and looking at the recent price action, there’s relatively little in the way of previous resistance until closer to 1.2300.

Therefore, if we see any hiccups in US economic data over the next week or hints that the Fed may opt to hold interest rates steady, GBP/USD could extend its rally further. Meanwhile, a break back below the 200-day EMA near 1.2115 would erase the near-term bullish bias.

CIGBPUSDBREAKINGOUT03142023

Source: StoneX, TradingView

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: CPI Inflation Fed Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Yesterday 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
July 5, 2024 08:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CPI articles

united_states_03
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
July 5, 2024 05:23 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 21, 2024 05:42 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 Forecast Boosted by CPI and Crude Rally Ahead of Elections
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 19, 2024 12:00 PM
        EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        June 12, 2024 02:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.