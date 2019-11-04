﻿

Turkeys Inflation Rate Continues to Plummet

Turkey’s Inflation Rate (YoY) for October dropped to 8.55% from 9.26% in September

November 4, 2019 11:12 AM

Turkey's Inflation Rate Continues to Plummet

Turkey’s Inflation Rate (YoY) for October dropped to 8.55% from 9.26% in September, and from 15.01% in August.  In January of this year,  the inflation rate was 20.3%!  The drop this month was primarily due to a slowdown in food and housing prices.   The Central Bank of Turkey (TCMB) doesn’t meet again until December and a cut is widely expected.  The question will be “How Much?”.  The TCMB cut interest rates in October to 14% from 16.5% in September.  As recently as June, overnight interest rates were at 24%!  Separately, Fitch maintained its BB- rating for Turkey, one notch above Moody’s and S&P.  The rating agency also raised its outlook to stable from negative.  Fitch didn’t think geopolitical risks would hurt the Turkish Economy.

On October 4th, USD/TRY broke out of long-term symmetrical triangle dating back to August of 2018.  Price has recently pulled back and is retesting the downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 5.6760.  Below that is horizontal support at 5.6367. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute chart, USD/TRY broke out of a falling wedge on October 4th and a few days later came back to retest the trendline.  After a false break below the downward sloping trendline, price broke higher.  The target of a falling wedge is a retracement of the entire wedge.  Price retraced the entire move, and then some, to 5.9370.  From there, USD/TRY began to form ANOTHER falling wedge.  Currently, price is attempting to break out of the second falling wedge.  If price follows the same pattern as the breakout of the first falling wedge, price could retrace the entire wedge formation, heading back towards 5.9370.  Now that USD/TRY has broken above the trendline, support will be a retest of the trendline near 5.7156.  Below that, support will be at the bottom trendline of the wedge near 5.65.  If price breaks below there, a support trendline from early September comes across near 5.6175.

Source: Tradingview, City Index


Related tags: Dollar Forex Interest rates USD Central Bank Inflation

Latest market news

View more
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Today 03:39 AM
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
Today 02:28 AM
USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
Yesterday 05:15 PM
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Yesterday 01:11 PM
DAX analysis: German index tests 18K support ahead of ECB and more US inflation data
Yesterday 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.