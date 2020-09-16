Silver outlook after the latest FOMC

The Federal Reserve's median forecast showed a "less worse" economic outlook, though silver's upside momentum has been limited by a rebound in U.S. dollar...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2020 11:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Silver's outlook after the latest FOMC

The Federal Reserve kept its Fed funds rate at 0.00%-0.25% unchanged, while officials' median forecast showed that interest rate would hold at current level through 2023. Even though the outcome was largely as expected, the Fed sees a smaller decline in GDP this year, better unemployment rate and inflation, compared with its previous projections made in June.


Fed’s projections:


Source: U.S. Federal Reserve

An improved outlook should benefit silver, as it can be used for industrial purpose, but at the same time a rebound in the U.S. dollar has limited the white metal's upside momentum.


From a technical point of view, spot silver keeps trading within a narrow range after a rally in March to August. Nevertheless, it maintains a bullish bias as it stays above the ascending 50-day moving average. The level at $25.30 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $28.90 and $30.00 respectively.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Commodities Silver Fed FOMC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD: No Major Surprises Expected as Fed and ECB Meetings Near
Today 12:56 AM
Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
Yesterday 10:51 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Yesterday 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Yesterday 06:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 21, 2025 07:48 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 19, 2025 01:00 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      COT report – 20 Jan 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2025 12:14 PM
        Quarry and various stones
        Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 17, 2025 03:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.