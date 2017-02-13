S amp P 500 US stocks could rise 6 7 further before potential crash

The US stock markets hit repeated new record highs last week. The positive sentiment has continued at the start of this week, with Asian and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2017 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US stock markets hit repeated new record highs last week. The positive sentiment has continued at the start of this week, with Asian and European markets drifting higher in an otherwise quiet day. US index futures point to further gains at the open later on. Although US indices do look overbought in the short-term and we may very well see a small pullback, I think there still further room to the upside before we see a significant correction, which I think will happen in the coming months, if not weeks. For now though, it is clear blue skies for stocks. Sentiment in the markets has remained positive because a number of factors, for example the promise of ambitious US government spending under Donald Trump’s leadership. On top of this, US fourth quarter earnings have been rather good, while global major central banks have re-affirmed their dovish stances meaning that despite the improvement in economic data and a pickup in inflation, interest rates will likely remain near record low levels for a while yet.

However, the Fed is starting to turn hawkish and is tightening its belt. In Europe, growth is picking up and inflation is rising. Calls for tighter monetary conditions have become louder here, too. Given that the extraordinary loose central bank policy has been the number one reason for this massive stock market rally, with this being slowly withdrawn, yield-seeking investors may start to ease off the gas and bank profit on their long equity holdings. Saving might become popular again if interest rates start to rise. Meanwhile for US markets specifically, the rising dollar is a big issue. If Trump is unable to do anything about it and the currency appreciates further, this may hurt US exports and weigh on company earnings in the future.

So, the fundamental backdrop is building up for US stocks to head for a sizeable correction – a crash, if you will. However, the S&P 500 could still rise another 6-7 per cent before the probability of a correction becomes, in my view, very likely at around the 2460-2485 area. Why here? Well as the weekly chart shows, several things converge around 2460-2485, including the top of the long-term bull channel and measured move objectives of the previous major price swings. But the S&P does not necessarily have to get there to top out. Indeed, it is also possible that “the top” could turn out to be at much higher levels. No one knows. Many similar levels and setups have failed in the past. But what is different this time is that the rally is starting to look parabolic – a key characteristic of price action before a bubble bursts. But the bubble could get very large before it deflates or busts. Thus, stock market bulls should not want to miss out the opportunity that evidently still exists. But they just need to be on the lookout for reversal signs and quick to move to cash should things start to crumble. The bears may wish to wait for their opportunity patiently.

17.02.13 SPX

Related tags: SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.