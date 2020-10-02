RBA and Australian Federal Budget Preview ASX200

After the upcoming long weekend here in Sydney, it will be events closer to home that make headlines, including the release of the RBA’s October interest rate decision at 2.30 pm next Tuesday, followed by the Federal Budget at 7.30 pm AEDT.

October 2, 2020 2:00 AM
Australian flag

RBA interest rate decision:

In a speech on the 22nd of September, RBA Deputy Governor Debelle indicated the RBA remained concerned about the economic recovery and emphasized the RBA has more scope to ease policy.

The market moved quickly to price in a 15bp cut to the overnight cash rate to 0.1% and the three-year bond rate to 0.1% at the October 6 meeting. However, while the case for more stimulus to be delivered sooner than later remains, there has been a slight rethink around the timing of the cut.

To allow the Federal Government both the time and space to promote its Federal Budget, the market now expects the RBA to delay making changes to monetary policy until its meeting on November 3.

Federal Budget:

Due to the coronavirus, the Australian Federal Budget for 2020-2021 was delayed from May until October and next Tuesday night, the Treasurer is expected to announce an underlying cash deficit of around $250bn for 2020-2021.

While the timing has changed, the process of selling the budget remains similar to past years with some of the content flagged in advance, including the announcement this week of $1.5bn for manufacturing over four years.

Other changes have been hinted at, including bringing forward personal tax cuts already legislated tax incentives to business as well as a strong focus on job creation. To facilitate job creation, substantial funds are expected to be directed towards infrastructure projects.

Some positive surprises remain possible, including the announcement of additional cash stimulus to households and industries still impacted by COVID-19 related policies such as tourism.

After a 4% fall in September, the ASX200 is currently trading towards range lows and a band of support between 5800 and 5700.

The gradual re-opening of the Victorian economy, the boost from the Federal Budget, and a November cut from the RBA, is expected to see the ASX200 hold support and retest the top of the range, 6200 area.

RBA and Australian Federal Budget Preview – ASX200

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of October 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX RBA

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Today 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Today 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
By:
Matt Simpson
January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
    banks_05
    ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 8, 2025 12:31 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
        Research
        ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 17, 2024 10:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.