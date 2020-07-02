Positive news Buzz in the GBP/USD
When looking for opportunities in currency pair trading, I always load up TC Market Buzz inside the market analysis tab in order to help me find interesting setups regarding news sentiment. Today we can see some larger news volume in the GBP/USD.
Source: GAIN Capital, TC Market Buzz
Clicking further, TC Market Buzz is showing a 68% positive news sentiment relating to a possible price gain.
Source: GAIN Capital, TC Market Buzz
When looking at the price chart of the GBP/USD I noticed an interesting breakout. Prices have broken above a bearish trend channel. The 200 and 50-period moving averages have started to turn up. As long as 1.241 holds as support, look towards 1.2665 as a target on the rebound.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Happy trading
