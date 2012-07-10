Nothing new from the Eurogroup meeting as we await German vote on the ESM

EUR/USD

Range: 1.2280-1.2320

Support: 1.2150

Resistance: 1.2450

A very quite start to the week for the single currency after last week’s 3% decline against the USD, there was very little fresh news from the EU Finance ministers meeting yesterday with the usual cry that struggling members should stick to austerity measures. The Euro fails to rally as Spain’s 10-year yield climbed back to the 7.00 boundary yesterday which have risen 11 basis-points to 7.06 percent. Today I’ll be watching for comments from the German constitutional vote on the ESM with anything other than a resounding yes being a total disaster for the Euro.

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5498 – 1.5533

Support: 1.5380

Resistance: 1.5630

Very little to add as we await second tier data releases today with industrial production expected to have declined 0.2% whilst manufacturing production has a consensus improvement of 0.2%, the UK’s trade balance for May is also released at 9.30 with a consensus reading of -£9 billion expected. Cable holds the initial support of 1.5480 as EUR/GBP fails to close above the 0.7950 with investors now targeting a break of the 0.7900 support.

AUD/USD

Range: 1.0158-1.0210

Support: 0.9970

Resistance: 1.0330

A slightly weaker reading on Chinese import and export data has weighed on equities and commodity currencies with the region now focusing on Friday’s Chinese GDP data. The Shanghai composite index is now approaching its 2012 lows at 2132. A significant decline to Friday’s number could reverse some of the gains the AUD has made against the Euro, pushing AUD/USD back towards parity.