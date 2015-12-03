NFP Prep Will this month s report be the cherry on top of the Fed s liftoff sundae

The November Non-Farm Payroll report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 EST (13:30 GMT) with expectations centered on a headline print of 201k after last […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2015 8:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The November Non-Farm Payroll report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 EST (13:30 GMT) with expectations centered on a headline print of 201k after last month’s blowout 271k reading. My model suggests that the report could exceed these expectations once again,with leading indicators suggesting an October headline NFP reading of 224K.

The model has been historically reliable, showing a correlation coefficient of 0.90 with the unrevised NFP headline figure dating back to 2001 (1.0 would show a perfect 100% correlation). As always, readers should note that past results are not necessarily indicative of future results.

nfp12-3-2015 11-33-30 AM

Source:Bureau of Labor Statistics, City Index

Compared to last month, the leading indicators for the non-farm payrolls report were mixed. In support of a stronger NFP print, the ISM Manufacturing PMI employment reading rose nearly four points from 47.6 to 51.3, suggesting that manufacturing could contribute positively to this month’s NFP report. Meanwhile, the ADP non-farm employment measure also rose to 217k, a five-month high. On the other side of the coin, both ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI employment (from 59.2 to 55.0) and Initial Jobless Claims (from 259k to 272k) worsened in November, though they still remain at relatively strong levels vs. the recent past.

Trading Implications

With the persistently hawkish rhetoric out of the Federal Reserve lately, traders view a December rate hike as the odds-on, but not guaranteed, proposition. Accordingly, this jobs report may serve as the last potential stumbling block before ahead of the Fed’s highly-anticipated meeting in two weeks. In our view, it would take a particularly weak NFP reading to deter the Fed from “liftoff.” Three possible scenarios for this month’s NFP report, along with the likely market reaction, are shown below:

NFP Jobs Created Likely USD Reaction Likely Equity Reaction
<> Slightly Bearish Slightly Bullish
150k-200k Slightly Bullish Neutral
> 250k Bullish Slightly Bearish

As always, traders should monitor both the overall quantity of jobs created as well as the quality of those jobs. To that end, the change in average hourly earnings could be just as critical as the headline jobs figure. Last month’s report showed a strong 0.4% m/m growth in wages, and another strong reading on this measure would go a long way toward cementing expectations for a December rate hike.

Historically, USD/JPY has one of the most reliable reactions to payrolls data, so traders with a strong bias on the outcome of the report may want to consider trading that pair.

Though this type of model can provide an objective, data-driven forecast for the NFP report, experienced traders know that the U.S. labor market is notoriously difficult to predict and that all forecasts should be taken with a grain of salt. As always, tomorrow’s report may come in far above or below my model’s projection, so it’s absolutely essential to use stop losses and proper risk management in case we see an unexpected move. Finally, readers should note that stop loss orders may not necessarily limit losses in fast-moving markets.

Related tags: EUR/USD Fed FOMC Forex Interest rates jobs report Matt Weller USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

germany_01
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 11:08 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 02:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
        Vote being posted in ballot box
        EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 12:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.