﻿

Market Brief HK Protests Triggers Mild Risk Off Sentiment

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2019 12:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard


FX Brief:

  • A quiet start to the week with daily ranges averaging just 43% of their ATR’s overall. And, due to public holidays is US and Canada, we could be in for a quiet session without any market-moving news.
  • DXY trades just below its 3-week high achieved on Friday, AUD/USD has found support around its 20-day eMA and USD/JPY has broken beneath Friday’s bearish harami after finding resistance near the top of the bearish wedge outlined last week.  
  • Chinese producer prices fell -1.7% YoY, their fastest pace since July 2016 amid weak demand reflected in soft manufacturing PMI data and the ongoing trade war between US and China. In contrast, consumer prices expanded at their fastest rate in nearly 8 years by 3.8% YoY versus 3.3% expected. Rising pork prices from the swine flu epidemic are the main driver for higher prices.
  • Japan’s machinery orders declined -2.9% in September (+0.9% expected), making it the third consecutive negative month and raises concerns over business spending.
  • Electronic card retail spending in New Zealand fell -0.6% in October, its fastest contraction since May 2018. September’s figure was also revised lower to 0.2% from 0.4%.



Equity Brief:

  • Almost of all key Asian stock markets are in the red at the start of the trading week with the worst performer coming from the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index which has dropped by -2.20% so far, on track for its worst daily loss since 04 Oct 2019.
  • Rising geopolitical risk due to a fresh escalation of violence in Hong Kong where the police has fired live rounds and wounded at least one anti-government protestor on Monday morning is the main catalyst for today’s decline seen in Asian stocks after being basked in a “euphoric U.S -China trade deal optimism mood” last week.
  • Alibaba has kickstarted its annual flagship “Singles Day” online shopping event where it can be used as a gauge on the consumer health in China. Last year’s Singles Day sales growth of 27% was the lowest for Alibaba in the event’s 10-year history.
  • Australian’s ASX 200 has managed to buck against bearish sentiment by locking in a gain of 0.72% led by healthcare stocks such as CSL and Resmed that have surged by 2.1% and 1.7% while basic materials stocks have underperformed; Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals have shed -1.7% and -3.7% respectively.
  • The S&P 500 E-Mini futures has also caught the Asian flu bug where it has dropped slightly by -0.28% in today’s Asian mid-session to print a current intraday low of 3081 after a positive close during the last hour trading on last Fri, 08 U.S. session.

Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: SPX rises after more tech earnings & despite sticky inflation
Today 01:25 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
Today 11:40 AM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Yesterday 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Yesterday 11:14 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.