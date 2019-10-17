Market Brief BoJos Brexit Breaks Through the EU

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 17, 2019 5:13 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Market Brief: BoJo’s Brexit Breaks Through the EU


  • Brexit headlines once again flew hot and heavy today, with the UK government and the EU reaching an agreement, though the prospect of Parliamentary approval this weekend looks tenuous with the DUP vowing to vote against the deal (see more here and here).
  • Turkish President Erdogan and US VP Pence reportedly reached an agreement to suspend Turkey’s assault on Syria. The Turkish lira gained ground against the US dollar for the third straight day.
  • FX: The aussie and the kiwi were the strongest major currencies on the day, while the US dollar was the day’s weakest major currency.
  • US data: Industrial Production (Sept) came in soft at -0.4% vs. -0.2% eyed, though last month’s reading was revised up by 0.2%. US Housing Starts (Sept) were also weaker than expected at just 1256K. Finally, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey came in at 5.6, below 7.3 eyed.
  • Commodities: Both gold and oil traded higher on the day, with oil prices gaining 1% on a late rally to hit their highest levels of the week despite a larger-than-expected buildup of EIA inventories.
 
  • US indices finished marginally higher on the day to close at a fresh 4-week high.
  • Health care stocks (XLV) led the way higher, while Technology (XLK) was the laggard and the only sector to close lower on the day.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • After gapping more than 6% higher on yesterday’s earnings release, Netflix (NFLX) traded lower throughout the day, ultimately closing 3% higher on the day.
    • JP Morgan (JPM, +1%) probed its record high near 122.00 intraday after CEO Jamie Dimon delivered another strong quarterly earnings report.
    • IBM (IBM) dumped -6% after seeing revenue fall for the fifth consecutive quarter. Recently acquired Red Hat grew revenue 19% in the quarter.
    • Marijuana company Cronos (CRON) gapped 25% higher on news that its partially owned Australian subsidiary would IPO next month, but the stock ultimately closed just 5% higher on the day.
    • Recent IPO Beyond Meat (BYND) fell -4% today and is now down more than 50% from July’s record high.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
Today 10:27 PM
Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
Today 03:30 PM
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nasdaq 100 Vulnerable Ahead of AI Darling Nvidia’s Results
Today 02:53 PM
DAX outlook: German index aims to reach new highs
Today 11:00 AM
NZD/USD: Respect the range until the Kiwi doesn’t
Today 03:23 AM
USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
Today 02:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

channel_03
USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:49 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 19, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:07 PM
      Forex trading
      JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 01:26 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 17, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.