Market Brief BoJ Stands Pat USD Extends its decline

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 31, 2019 2:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • After teasing markets with some sort of action, BOJ kept policy unchanged (rates at -0.1%, 10yr JGB ‘around’ 0%. Yet they modified their forward guidance on interest rates, to more clearly signal future chance of a cut.
  • The US dollar extended losses throughout the Asia session, seeing EUR/USD and NZD/USD touch a 7-day high whilst USD/CHF hit a 7-day low. Yet with most FX major approach key levels of support or resistance, it could be make or ‘break’ for the USD as we head towards NFP tomorrow.
  • China’s manufacturing PMI contracted for a 6th consecutive month, and at its fastest pace since February as the trade war continues to bite. New order also contracted to show weak domestic demand, which points towards further weakness for the headline figure. And this is after GDP (which lags PMI) sank to a multi-decade low of 6%... Service PMI continues to expand at 52.8, but at its slowest pace since January 2016.
  • Usually such data would weigh on AUD and NZD, yet they pushed to new highs on the back of a weaker, post-Fed dollar. Instead, NZD and AUD are today’s strongest majors with NZD/USD, NZD/CAD and AUD/NZD exceeding their typical daily ranges. Without a new catalyst, we could find the better part of the move is over, so traders could choose to step aside or consider fading, if this is in line with their strategy.


Equity Brief:

  • Most Asia stock markets have rejoiced in “waves of optimism” taking the cue from a late rally in the U.S. stock markets; post Fed FOMC that elevated the S&P 500 to another fresh record closing high at 3046.
  • Also, technology giant bellwether, Apple has posted stellar fiscal Q4 earnings numbers that beat expectations. In addition, Apple has given a rosy guidance on potential stronger sales for its wearables; AirPods and services for the upcoming holiday season. Share price of Apple has rallied by 3% in after-hours trading that saw a spike to 252.50 (above its current all-time high printed on 249.76 printed on 29 Oct) before it drifted down lower to settle at 248.19.
  • Meanwhile, U.S-China trade related news flow are positive at this juncture despite the cancellation of the APEC summit by Chile where the expectations have been set for both Presidents; Trump and Xi to sigh off “Phase 1 of the trade deal”. The U.S administration has reaffirmed it still aims to sign the U.S-China trade deal in Nov and trade negotiators from both sides will have a phone call on this Fri.
  • Best performers are Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and South Korea’s Kospi 200 as at today Asia mid-session. Apple’s component supplier, AAC Technologies has recorded a rally close to 4% with other technology related stocks such as Sunny Optical Technology which is upped by 8.00%.
  • Even Samsung Electronics; the biggest component stock in the Kospi 200 has rallied up 1.40% that outperformed the Kospi 200 today, joining the “technology optimism bandwagon” despite its Q3 profit declined by -56% y/y to 7.8 trillion won (slightly above consensus estimates of 7.7 trillion) for four consecutive quarters.
  • The outlier today is Australia’s ASX 200 which has dropped by -0.39% dragged down by the financials sector on the backdrop of weak earnings from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), one of the big 4 banks. ANZ’s fiscal H2 earnings fall -3% to A$2.91 billion, below consensus estimates of A$2.93 billion. ANZ share price has declined by -3.00% that triggered a negative feedback loop into the other 3 banks where NAB, CBA and Westpac have dropped by -1.4% to -1.5%.
  • The S&P 500 E-mini future is almost unchanged in today’s Asia session and traded within a range of 7 points with a current intraday low of 3044.




Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
Today 11:00 AM
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Today 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Forex trading
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    jobs_07
    US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 19, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.