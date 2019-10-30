USD Could Be Approaching A Make Or Break Scenario Leading Into NFP

With DXY and several FX majors approaching their latest set of key levels, we could find they’ll decide whether to break or reverse these levels in unison.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2019 10:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With DXY and several FX majors approaching their latest set of key levels, we could find they’ll decide whether to break or reverse these levels in unison. Whilst the Fed’s statement teased traders with a hawkish cut, the press conference pulled the rug from under bullish bets after Powell stated it would take a “significant” rise in inflation before it would consider a hike. The dollars bearish reaction shows some literally ‘bought’ the ‘mid-cycle adjustment’ phrase and still considered hikes to be on the horizon. Personally, I believe the Fed are likely to cut rates further, just not at the pace Trump would like (as they’d likely be at 0% if he had his way).

Regardless, the current price on USD is challenging the tendency for USD to rise 3-10 days after a Fed cut rates. That said, we are approaching key levels on the USD ahead of tomorrow’s NFP, which means the USD is fast approaching a technical juncture for bulls and bears to scrap it out. And with all FX majors aligned against the USD, it could take all pairs to break key levels for us to expect a sustainable, downside move on the USD. Conversely, if they fail in unison, it leaves bulls the potential to buy USD at a discount.


A bearish key reversal day has formed on DXY which warns of further downside. Whilst the bias going into the meeting was for a retracement prior to breaking to a new cycle high, this development leaves room for a deeper retracement or even a move to the lower channel. Also notice that this is the first time this year that a ‘fakeout’ below the 200-day moving average has now seen prices move back towards the 200-day average, after not rallying back from above it. And given the impulsive nature of the decline from the 99.67 high, it appears we could indeed be in for at least one more break lower.

  • Near-term bias is for a re-test of the lower trendline and / or the 97 lows (whichever comes first).
  • A break of these key levels would be a significant feat for bears and raise the prospects of a larger, downside move.
  • If key support holds (keeping in mind that several majors are also approaching key levels) then we can re-explore a far more bearish case for the greenback.



EUR/USD is closing in on key resistance. The structure is firmly bullish having broken out of a bull flag pattern, although we’d expect a bout of profit taking as we approach such a key level. If prices hover just off the highs then it’s a signal that we could be nearing a breakout. Whereas a more volatile reaction could suggest bulls are lacking in confidence. However, if it can break the 1.1181 – 1.1200 area, then bets are on for a retest of the upper bounds of the bearish channel.



AUD/USD appears poised to re-test its 200-day eMA and upper bounds of its bearish channel. Not that RBA will like that of course, but the broadly weaker dollar is allowing further upside. The reward/risk potential is likely inadequate for traders on the daily chart, though intraday traders could seek intraday continuation patterns such as flags, pennants and triangles etc to trade with bullish momentum.


Related analysis:
Market Brief: Powell Whipsaws Markets, Apple Earnings on Tap
FOMC Recap: Hawkish Cut Delivered, Punters Ponder Powell’s Pontificating
DXY and EUR/USD Retreat From Key Levels Ahead Of Fed
Maybe, Just Maybe... The Dollar Is Due A Bounce | DXY, CHF, NZD, AUD

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Today 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:33 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD and US Dollar analysis: Technical Tuesday – February 6, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2024 11:00 AM
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 5, 2024 07:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.