Market Brief Amazon earnings and Brexit put a lid on risk

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 25, 2019 1:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX Brief:

  • Lack of economic data, market-moving headlines or, pretty much anything made for a quiet session in Asia. Traders will now be focussed on next week’s Fed meetings, so we may well find trading ranges to be below average and in a ‘wait and see’ holding pattern.
  • Brexit uncertainty weighed slightly on risk, seeing NZD and AUD weaken with NZD currently the weakest currency and largest mover of the session. NZD/JPY has broken yesterday’s low to suggest a reversal could be underway and ZD/USD has touched a 5-day low.
  • As you’d expect, FX majors trade in narrow ranges and, across the 20 FX pairs we track, the daily ranges have averaged just 30% of their ATR. Still, this leaves potential meat on the bone should any headlines see volatility stir throughout the European or US session.



Equity Brief:



Up Next

  • A quiet session overall for economic data. German IFO warrants a look though, as the business sentiment indicator showed minor signs of a revival with its first rise in 6-month (from multi-year, pessimistic lows….). EUR/USD closed below 1.1100 yet it remains a key level going forward, so if the rebound continues we could expect Euro to break back above this level. If extend its retracement lower if sentiment sours once more.


Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
Today 01:42 AM
USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
Yesterday 10:24 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
Yesterday 07:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Forex trading
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
    jobs_07
    US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 19, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.