Gold Intraday On its way back to month high

Major U.S. cities from Los Angeles to Philadelphia imposed curfews, amid violent protests, boosting hedging demand for gold...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2020 1:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: On its way back to month-high

Spot gold gained traction last Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump's measures against China. Even though he did not pull out from the phase one trade deal with China, there are still a considerable amount of uncertainty over the future relationship between the world's two biggest nations.


Meanwhile, major U.S. cities from Los Angeles to Philadelphia imposed curfews, amid violent protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The chaos would be a blow to the fragile economy. 


From a technical point of view, spot gold is gathering upside momentum as show on the 1-hour chart. Last Friday, we mention that there were some bullish signs, and finally gold has shown a clear upside breakout from the bearish channel drawn from May 18. Now, the level at $1,722 might be consider as the nearest support, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $1,754 and $1,765 respectively. Alternatively, losing $1,722 would suggest that the next support at $1,711 might be exposed.



Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Today 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Today 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:23 AM
EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
Today 05:37 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Energy
Crude oil surge lacks conviction, seeking reversal signal to initiate shorts
By:
David Scutt
June 10, 2024 11:40 PM
    Research
    USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 10, 2024 02:21 AM
      Quarry and various stones
      Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 6, 2024 11:03 PM
        Oil extraction
        Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 5, 2024 10:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.