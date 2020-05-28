Gold Intraday Will Trump Trigger an Upside Breakout for Gold

Spot gold has shown resilience over the past two trading sessions, and U.S. President will make an announcement regarding new policies on China later today...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2020 12:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Will Trump Trigger an Upside Breakout for Gold?

Spot gold has shown resilience over the past two trading sessions, recouping most of its losses made on Tuesday, as there are growing signs of an escalation of U.S.-China political battle.


In answering a question on the phase one trade deal with China, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he is "not happy with what has happened" and will make an announcement regarding new policies on China later today.


China state-run news agency, the Global Times commented that the "Hong Kong Battle" between China and the U.S. has already begun, and U.S. "sanctions are like bluffing less than half a bottle of beer".


In one of the worst case scenario, if Trump decides to terminate the phase one trade deal with China, it could be a catalyst for gold prices.


Technically, spot gold has not shown a clear upside breakout from the bearish channel drawn from May 18, as shown on the 1-hour chart. Nevertheless, a longer term rising trend line is still valid and a bullish morning star pattern has just formed on the daily-chart.

From a technical point of view, spot gold maintains a bullish bias above its nearest support at $1,705, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $1,736 and $1,754. Alternatively, losing $1,705 might suggest the next support at $1,696 would be threatened.

Spot gold 1-hour chart:


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital


Spot gold daily chart:

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Gold Commodities China Trump

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.