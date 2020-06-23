EU indices up this morning TA focus on Cranswick

European stocks report | Vodafone | Cranswick | Wirecard |BBVA...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2020 4:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices up this morning | TA focus on Cranswick

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks closed in negative territory, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index falling 0.8%. Both Germany's DAX 30 and France's CAC 40 lost 0.6%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.8%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
69% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
51% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 65% Friday (below the 20D moving average).
44% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 42% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.57pt to 33.78, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Technology
3mths relative low: Telecom.

Europe Best 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, retail, basic resources

Europe worst 3 sectors
food & beverage, telecommunications, energy


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.42% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -25bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
FR 08:15: Jun Markit Composite PMI Flash, exp.: 32.1
FR 08:15: Jun Markit Services PMI Flash, exp.: 31.1
FR 08:15: Jun Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash, exp.: 40.6
GE 08:30: Jun Markit Composite PMI Flash, exp.: 32.3
GE 08:30: Jun Markit Services PMI Flash, exp.: 32.6
GE 08:30: Jun Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash, exp.: 36.6
EC 09:00: Jun Markit Composite PMI Flash, exp.: 31.9
EC 09:00: Jun Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash, exp.: 39.4
EC 09:00: Jun Markit Services PMI Flash, exp.: 30.5
UK 09:30: Jun Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash, exp.: 40.7
UK 09:30: Jun Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash, exp.: 29
UK 09:30: Jun Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash, exp.: 30
GE 10:40: 2-Year Schatz auction, exp.: -0.66%
UK 10:45: 10-Year Treasury Gilt auction, exp.: 0.22%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.1272 while GBP/USD eased to 1.2476. USD/JPY climbed to 107.19.

Spot gold marked a day-high near $1,760 before easing to $1,753 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Vodafone, a multinational telecommunications group, is planning an IPO for its 2 billion euros European towers business, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Cranswick, a food producer, announced full-year results: "Reported revenue increased by 16.0 per cent to £1,667.2 million. (...) Reported adjusted Group operating profit increased by 13.9 per cent to £105.1 million. (...) Adjusted earnings per share increased by 8.4 per cent to 156.4 pence (2019: 144.3 pence). (...) Together with the interim dividend of 16.7 pence per share this is a total dividend for the year of 60.4 pence per share and compares to 55.9 pence per share previously." From a chartist point of view, the share has been supported by a rising trend line in place since 2012. Above 2750, look for 4000 and 5000 in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

CRH, a diversified building materials company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.

#GERMANY#
Wirecard's, a payment processor and financial services provider, credit facility may be terminated by Bank of China, as the Chinese bank may write off most of the company's 80 million euros loan, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.


#FRANCE#
Bouygues, an industrial group, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.

Saint-Gobain, a construction materials supplier, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.


#SPAIN#
BBVA's, a major Spanish bank, credit rating was downgraded to "BBB+" from "A-" at Fitch, outlook "Stable". The rating agency stated: "The downgrade reflects the significant influence that exposure to less stable and weakening emerging economies has on the group's overall risk profile and its profit generation capabilities."

#BENELUX#
ArcelorMittal, a steel producer, was upgraded to "hold" from "sell" at Societe Generale.


EX-DIVIDEND
Kering: E4.5, Vinci: E1.25
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.