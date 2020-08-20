Dollar index Additional accommodation

Minutes from the latest FOMC were released on Wednesday evening.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2020 4:51 AM
Federal reserve Eagle
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Minutes from the latest FOMC were released on Wednesday evening. See the key Dollar index levels in this video !


Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 18, 2024 06:53 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 18, 2024 03:00 PM
        japan_03
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 17, 2024 08:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.