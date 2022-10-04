Could the Non-Farm Payrolls print be…….BAD?

If the NFP print is weaker than expected, there will be a lot of talk about the Fed pivot, and markets may see the current trends in stocks and the US Dollar continue!

October 4, 2022 8:35 PM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"

I know.  I shouldn’t even be thinking it.  The possibility of getting a low NFP print, much less a negative print, is unfathomable.  But the markets seem to be pricing in the possibility that If Friday’s jobs report is bad, the Fed will “pivot” and slow the pace of rate hikes moving forward.  Giving the markets further hope that the Fed may pivot is that the RBA hiked rates by only 25bps when the markets were expecting a 50bps hike.  (The RBNZ will be closely watch later.  50bps is expected). 

Back to the NFP report.  Taking inventory of some of the recent and upcoming jobs data:

  • Monday: Horrible Employment component to the ISM Manufacturing PMI report
  • Tuesday:Horrible JOLTS data
  • Wednesday: ADP (which really doesn’t have much correlation to the NDP report)
    • ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Employment Component
  • Thursday: Challenger Job Cuts
    • Initial claims: although print is as of October 1st, note that the 4-week average last week was 207,000, its lowest since May
  • Friday: Non-Farm Payrolls, AND the Unemployment Rate.
    • Note that the Unemployment Rate really doesn’t matter if there are significant increases or decreases in the labor force, however, Fed officials have been referencing it.Therefore, markets should be watching it as well.

If the jobs this week continues to come out poorly, stocks may continue to rise as the US Dollar continues to sell off.  However, if the NFP print comes out as expected or better than expected (+250,000), the markets could reverse quickly and retrace some of the extreme moves over the last few days.

What are Non-Farm Payrolls?

EUR/USD is one of the currency pairs that has benefited from the prospect of a Fed pivot. It was just Wednesday of last week that the pair made a 20-year low at 0.9536. Just 5 trading days later, EUR/USD has traded as high as 0.99995.  However, the pair is up against psychological resistance at 1.0000.

20221004 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, if EUR/USD does continue to move higher above parity (i.e. jobs data is worse), the next resistance is the top trendline from the long-term channel near 1.0050.  Above there, EUR/USD can move to the highs of September 12th near 1.0192 and then an area of strong resistance near 1.0345/1.0360.  However, notice the RSI is in overbought territory.  If the resistance holds (i.e. jobs data is better), the first support level is the September 30th highs at 0.9853.  Below there, EUR/USD can fall back to the recent lows at 0.9536, then the bottom trendline of the longer-term channel near 0.9415.

20221004 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If the jobs report is better than expected, there’s a chance that the market will reverse some of the Fed “pivot” that it has been pricing in, and stocks and EUR/USD could move lower.  However, if the NFP print is weaker than expected, there will be a lot of talk about the pivot and markets may see the current trends in stocks and the US Dollar continue!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex NFP jobs EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
US30 Forecast: FOMC Minutes Delay New Record Highs
Today 02:10 PM
Bitcoin, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD Probes Record Highs, ETH/USD ETF in Focus
Today 01:49 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high, boosted by Nvidia earnings
Today 01:13 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight
Today 07:59 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 08:54 AM
      Oil rig in the sea
      WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 05:42 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD on the ropes as US dollar bears back peddle
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 05:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.