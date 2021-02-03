﻿

What is non farm payrolls and how do you trade it

Non-farm payrolls data releases are influential on both economic policy and financial markets. Discover what non-farm payrolls are, the upcoming NFP dates for 2022 and how you can trade them.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
February 3, 2021 7:15 AM
Congress building
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

What are non-farm payrolls?

Non-farm payrolls (NFP) are monthly measurements of how many workers there are in the US, excluding farm workers and a few other job types such as government workers, private households and non-profit employees.

The data is collected on a monthly basis by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and put into the ‘Employment Situation’ report, which also includes the unemployment rate. The report is released on the first Friday of every month at approximately 8:30am EST – which is 1:30pm GMT.

Each report looks back at data from the previous month, using two surveys:

  1. The Household Survey – this provides details on employment demographics, including unemployment rates by gender, race, education level and age
  2. The Establishment Survey – this provides the headline number of new non-farm payroll jobs to the economy. It’s usually this section of the data that is referred to as NFP. It details the number of jobs added by industry, hours worked, and average hourly earnings

Understanding NFP releases

NFP releases and unemployment data are used by economists and politicians to assess the state of the US economy, and to create an outlook for future economic activity. There are a few areas that traders particularly should watch out for:

  • Unemployment data: This is the most closely watched figure, as it has the most influence over the Federal Reserve’s judgement of economic health
  • Sector growth: The report shows which sectors are expanding by adding jobs and which are contracting, contributing to unemployment. This can give an idea of which stocks, indices and ETFs could rise and fall in the future
  • Hourly earnings: Wage increases and decreases is also another area of the report that gets attention – as pay growth shows economic health, while reductions in wages shows declining prosperity and falling consumer spending. This could have a knock-on effect to company revenues
  • Revisions of the previous NFP report: Any changes to previous growth expectations can create market movements as traders re-assess their current positions

Non-farm payroll dates 2022

Take a look at the upcoming NFP dates for 2022. Each report is released on the first Friday of the month at 8:30 am US time, which is 1:30 pm UK time. 

NFP release date

NFP reference period
4 February 

January 2022
4 March

February 2022
1 April

March 2022
6 May

April 2022
3 June

May 2022
8 July 

June 2022
5 August

July 2022
2 September

August 2022
7 October

September 2022
4 November

October 2022

2 December 

November 2022
 6 January 2023  December 2022

*Adjusted for daylight savings differences.

How do US non-farm payrolls impact forex markets

The monthly non-farm payroll report has a substantial impact on forex markets because it’s used by traders as a leading indicator of economic growth, alongside inflation, gross domestic product (GDP) and the monthly payroll report.

If the NFP shows a healthy US economy – with high employment, job growth and wage increases – it’s likely to attract investment from around the world. This could drive up the price of the US dollar and impact major currency pairs.

However, if the NFP shows an unhealthy US economy – with high unemployment, low job growth and wage stagnation – then investment rates will fall. This would likely cause the US dollar to fall in comparison to other currencies.

Keep an eye on pairs such as GBP/USDEUR/USD and USD/JPY, as well as the US dollar index.

How do US non-farm payrolls impact other markets

Non-farm payrolls reports look at the impact the labour force has on the economy, which will have knock on effects for the stock market and the price of commodities – largely gold and silver.

When the NFP presents strong employment figures, this is a sign that companies across industries are doing well, which can lead to increased optimism around company stocks. However, as positive data also creates a strong dollar, this can negatively affect US indices such as Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ – which tend to have a negative correlation with a stronger dollar.

If the NFP data indicates the US economy is in a period of contraction, popular safe havens such as gold and silver may see increased investment flows.

How to trade non-farm payrolls and NFP news releases

  1. Open a trading account
  2. Research analyst’s predictions for NFP numbers
  3. Choose an asset to trade and enter your trade
  4. Monitor the market around and after the NFP release
  5. Adjust and close positions as necessary

Before the NFP release, economists and analysts will attempt to predict what the headline NFP number will be, and eventually arrive at a consensus estimate. Once the real figures are released, the market response will depend on how close the estimate was to the actual figure – as any surprises will cause traders to rush in and out of positions.

View the most recent news and analysis.

The volatility the NFP creates is what provides traders with opportunities for profit – but it is also risky. This makes it important to have a risk management strategy in place before you trade.

Ready to take a position? Open an account or practise trading in a risk-free demo.

Related tags: Insights NFP Non-farm payrolls Employment

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: FOMC, BOE and Key Data on Tap for Cable
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ and Fed Enter the Arena, Yields in Focus
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Massive Bull Run Holding Near ATH
Today 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Yesterday 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
        Italian flag blowing in wind
        Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 7, 2024 05:52 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.