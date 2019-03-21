Copper prompts rally in miners

Resources companies are pushing the FTSE index higher this morning, particularly miners, which are benefiting from a spike in metals prices.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 21, 2019 6:28 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Resources companies are pushing the FTSE index higher this morning, particularly miners, which are benefiting from a spike in metals prices. Copper staged a surprise 1.5% rally overnight helping the likes of Glencore, Antofagasta and Fresnillo, which gained between 2.5% and 5%. On the other end of the scale are banks, insurers and retailer Next, which reported a decline in profits, all of which are encumbering the rally. But the big news was last night's Fed announcement, which has shaken up the US Treasury market.

Fed rate decision catches markets by surprise

The markets didn’t expect much by way of a surprise from the Federal Reserve yesterday, the assumption being that the central bank would keep rates unchanged and that comments would indicate a relatively slow growth in the US economy. And while the bank obliged on the two main issues, the big surprise came with the announcement that there would be no more rate increases this year and potentially only one between now and the end of 2021. 

What spooked bond and currency investors even more was the Fed’s decision to slow down the reduction of its bond portfolio from May and to completely stop it in September. The bond issues were brought in after the crisis in 2008 to help boost liquidity in a system in which lending was seizing up and the Fed has been gradually reducing the bond issuance as the US economy stabilized. 

This move more than the rate hike indicates the Fed’s true level of caution not only about the state of the US economy but also the danger that banks may find themselves in again. Bond yields on 10-year Treasuries were the first to react, dropping to the lowest level in over a year, while the dollar weakened against most major currencies. Gold also reacted with a rally, pulling in safe haven investors nervous about the decline in the US economy.

US elections and China

In a comment that has yet to be digested by the markets President Trump said that he plans on leaving trade tariffs on China in place for a substantial period of time to make sure that China complies with a trade deal that has yet to be put in place. The rhetoric on China is getting slightly harsher as the President starts touring US states as part of his election preparations and there is likely to be more of it over the months to come as the pre-election battle intensifies. In Europe the comments proved particularly negative for German companies, which was reflected in a slide in the DAX of 0.43%. Trump’s comments come ahead of the next round of talks that is due to take place in Beijing next week.
Related tags: Dollar Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.