Companies reporting for week starting Monday 5th June 2017

|Company
|Region
|Results
|6th June 2017
|AO World PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Fastenal Co
|US
|Sales Release
|Brown-Forman Corp - Class B
|US
|Earnings Release
|7th June 2017
|RPC Group PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Workspace Group PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Brown-Forman Corp - Class B
|US
|Earnings Call
|8th June 2017
|CMC Markets PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Auto Trader Group PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|JM Smucker Co
|US
|Earnings Release
