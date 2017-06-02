Companies reporting for week starting Monday 5th June 2017

City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th June 2017.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 2, 2017 6:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Company Region Results
6th June 2017
AO World PLC UK Earnings Release
Fastenal Co US Sales Release
Brown-Forman Corp - Class B US Earnings Release
7th June 2017
RPC Group PLC UK Earnings Release
Workspace Group PLC UK Earnings Release
Brown-Forman Corp - Class B US Earnings Call
8th June 2017
CMC Markets PLC UK Earnings Release
Auto Trader Group PLC UK Earnings Release
JM Smucker Co US Earnings Release
Related tags: Week ahead

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Week ahead articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Tariff Risks, OPEC Report, and US CPI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 9, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 2, 2025 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 19, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.