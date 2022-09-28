GBP/USD: BoE intervention unlikely to help pound

BoE is attempting to soothe investor nerves after they were spooked by last week’s mini budget.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 28, 2022 12:00 PM
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

So, the Bank of England finally intervenes after coming under so much pressure to act as they saw borrowing costs soar, while bonds, sterling and the FTSE all got a hammering. In response, we saw the FTSE jump over 100 points after being down as much as 2% earlier in the session, while bond yields plunged as traders sold gilts. The pound however was unsure how to react as bond buying will increase the supply of pounds in the market. Initially, the GBP/USD jumped on the announcement but within a couple of minutes, it fell to a fresh session low.

The BoE’s intervention is an attempt to soothe investor nerves after they were spooked by last week’s mini budget. The bank was worried about a “material risk to UK financial stability,” and so it has stepped in to temporarily carry out purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from today at an “urgent pace.”

It has been an extraordinary few days in the financial markets, in particular for UK assets. It all started when the BoE decided to hike rates by just 50 basis points despite double-digit inflation in the country. Then the new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced radical borrowing-fuelled £45-billion tax cut spree. The “tickle-down” package of tax cuts were heavily criticised, with many saying it is not going to solve the issues facing the economy.

Even the IMF weighed in on issue, urging the government a rethink as the measures “increase inequality.”

BoE’s actions might hammer the pound even more

Global financial markets have seen significant volatility in recent days, so the BoE’s objective is first and foremost to restore orderly market conditions.

Will they be able to do that remains to be seen? But after Bank of Japan’s intervention in the FX markets last week, today’s move by the BoE may be the start of more such measures to come from other central banks.

While the UK bond market may calm down due to the actions of the BoE, let’s not forget that this is possibly not the best news the pound needed.

The supply of pounds as a result of the BoE’s intervention will increase at a time when the government has also announced a huge tax cutting bill. This will not help bring inflation down, but will have the opposite impact, ceteris paribus.

Thus, the GBP/USD could still be heading further lower. If support around 1.0670ish breaks, which looks likely in my view, then a drop to the next support around 1.0570ish will be the immediate objective for the sellers. This area marks the 61.8% Fibonacci level against the recent bounce. Thereafter the 1.05 handle comes into focus, and if that breaks then we could be heading for a retest of Monday’s all-time low.

GBPUSD

On the upside, the key level of resistance is at 1.0845ish – the high that was created post the BoE announcement. If that level gives way, then we could be heading towards 1.10 as the shorts scramble to cover their positions. But given that the trend is bearish, we will not focus on the upside until the charts tell us otherwise.

 

HERE is how to take advantage of the downtrend.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Bank of England BOE Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
USD could rally if CPI doesn’t soften from elevated levels: EUR/USD, AUD/USD
Today 05:48 AM
AUD/USD shrugs off soft wages report, attention shifts to US inflation print
Today 02:28 AM
USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
Yesterday 11:08 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 06:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
Yesterday 04:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
USD could rally if CPI doesn’t soften from elevated levels: EUR/USD, AUD/USD
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:48 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:11 PM
      japan_02
      Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:08 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.