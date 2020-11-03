AUDUSD in play despite dovish RBA

The pair breaks trend posting one of the best intraday performances in a month.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2020 4:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Tuesday while equities rallied ahead of the U.S. Election. On the US economic data front, Factory Orders increased 1.1% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised +0.6% in August. Finally, Durable Goods Orders rose 1.9% on month in the September final reading (as expected), in line with the September preliminary reading. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending October 30th is expected. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change for October is expected to show that 650K jobs were added on month, compared to 749K jobs added in September. Finally, the Trade Deficit for September is expected to shrink to 63.9 billion dollars on month, from 67.1 billion dollars in August.           

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD, JPY and USD. In Europe, no major economic data was released. 

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs. The pair was the largest gainer against its major pairs in Tuesday's trading after gaining 116 pips (1.64%) as traders risk appetite grew ahead of the U.S. election. The pair broke above a declining trend channel and a falling wedge reversal pattern. Could this be a resumption of the prior uptrend that began back in March? As long as 0.699 can hold as support, look for a continuation higher towards 0.725 resistance and ultimately a test of recent highs near 0.742.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: The VIX posted its strongest spike in history
Today 03:23 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started
Today 01:33 AM
ISM services stifle stock rout, AUD/USD reverses ahead of RBA
Yesterday 11:06 PM
Gold Forecast: A Breakout Deterred or Merely Deferred for XAU/USD?
Yesterday 06:54 PM
EUR/USD forecast boosted by US dollar weakness
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USDJPY Forecast: The Yen's Drop Approaches Dec 2023 Low
Yesterday 10:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_06
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:33 AM
    Research
    ISM services stifle stock rout, AUD/USD reverses ahead of RBA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:06 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      EUR/USD forecast boosted by US dollar weakness
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 06:00 PM
        Forex trading
        US dollar forecast: Unwind of carry trades
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 10:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.