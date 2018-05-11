AUDUSD forms potential reversal signal

The US dollar is down for a second consecutive day after the US CPI became the latest measure of inflation to disappoint expectations on Thursday. In the greenback’s slipstream, metal prices have rallied which has helped to underpin the Australian dollar in particular.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2018 8:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar is down for a second consecutive day after the US CPI became the latest measure of inflation to disappoint expectations on Thursday. In the greenback’s slipstream, metal prices have rallied which has helped to underpin the Australian dollar in particular. The AUD/USD has got an additional boost from the rallying AUD/NZD cross on the back of a dovish RBNZ, which weighed on the kiwi. The Aussie could extend its gains next week unless the RBA’s monetary policy meeting minutes on Tuesday convey a surprisingly dovish message or the Australian employment numbers on Thursday disappoint expectations. From the US, next week’s key data include retail sales on Tuesday and industrial production and some housing market data on Wednesday.

Meanwhile from a technical point of view, the AUD/USD may have formed a false break reversal pattern after the sellers struggled to hold it below the key 0.75 handle this week. As well as a psychologically-important level, this level marks the previous swing low from December. The failed breakdown attempt has already led to a sharp move in the opposite direction. Consequently, the AUD/USD has not only turned positive on the week, but it has done so on the monthly time frame as well (see the inset). Now that the AUD/USD is above the monthly opening price and around a technically important level, we may get some range expansion to the upside, particularly if short-term resistance at 0.7560 breaks and price holds above it. If so, there’s not much further resistance seen until the point of origin of the last breakdown at 0.7655, a level which may now turn into resistance. This bullish outlook will probably become invalid in the event the AUD/USD now goes back below 0.7500 on a daily closing basis. If that were to happen, then one has to question the validity of that false breakdown pattern.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.