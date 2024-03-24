﻿

AUD/USD teetering as selling momentum delivers death cross

AUD/USD is threatening to break the uptrend it’s been in since October, failing to find traction despite what was the largest coordinated central bank dovish pivot since the start of the pandemic last week. With little event risk on the calendar, the fortunes of AUD/USD may be determined by USD/CNY following a dramatic end to trade in Chinese markets on Friday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:07 PM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD slumped to multi-week lows last week in an environment you’d normally expect it would rally
  • Watch Chinese markets today as they were very influential on AUD/USD last Friday
  • AUD/USD looks horrible on the charts, topped off by a death cross being generated to start the trading week

The summary

AUD/USD is threatening to break the uptrend it’s been in since October, failing to find traction on the charts despite what was the largest coordinated central bank dovish pivot since early 2020 last week. With little event risk on the calendar, the fortunes of AUD/USD may be determined by USD/CNY following a dramatic end to trade in mainland Chinese markets on Friday.

The background

For a currency long regarded as a proxy for risk appetite, the Australian dollar didn’t behave as you’d expect last week, sinking to multi-week lows on Friday.

It was the largest coordinated central bank dovish policy shift since the start of the pandemic, coming out of nowhere. It would be naive to think it was merely a coincidence. It almost certainty was by design, providing a green light for traders take add to risk.

However, the interesting thing was risk didn’t rally by any significant degree. The US dollar ended up rebounding despite the Fed’s dovish surprise.

Instead, the focus of AUD/USD traders was on an abrupt decline across multiple asset classes in China on Friday, pushing the hourly correlation with USD/CNH to an extreme -0.98 on the one-minute tick chart during the session. There was no catalyst to explain the sudden offer across Chinese markets.

With AUD and CNH moving in lockstep against the USD in Asia, it’s likely we may see a similar outcome to start the trading week, potentially determining whether AUD/USD will manage to hold its uptrend.

The trade setup

AUD/USD looks vulnerable to further downside.

The price action late last week was undeniably bearish, with a rejection on Thursday from downtrend resistance resulting in an inverse hammer candle printing. That was followed up on Friday by an ugly bearish candle, seeing the price break through its 50 and 200-day moving averages, delivering a death cross in the process.

AUD/USD is now teetering on its uptrend, with price and momentum indicators suggesting the risk of a break is growing.

 aud Mar 25

Should we see a break, initial downside may be hard won with the price finding of support on dips towards .6490 over the turn of last month. Below, the double bottom around .6450 would be the next downside target with little visible support evident below until below .6300.

Those considering selling a break should ensure they place a stop above the trendline for protection against a reversal. If the price works in your favour, you could lower the stop to the initial entry level, providing a free hit on possible downside flush.

The wildcards

The performance of Chinese markets on Monday may be influential on the AUD/USD. We may get an early sighter of what to expect when the People’s Bank of China announces its daily USD/CNY fixing at 12.15pm AEDT. A weak fix last Friday seemed to set off the declines asset classes, so keep an eye on it today.

Later in the week, Australia’s monthly inflation indicator and US core PCE inflation reports dominate the AUD/USD calendar, although neither screen as particularly important for the longer-term trajectory. The Federal Reserve conditioned markets to look through inflation reads until we get further into the year while the Australian inflation indicator does not contain much new information on services prices, the area of most interest for the RBA.

Market Outlook AUD/USD

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD USD AUD FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD rallies on hawkish Fed, although USD/JPY falters below 152: Asian Open
Today 09:12 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU CPI, AUD forward returns for Easter
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD analysis: What’s next after a volatile week for US dollar?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dumps to 1.2600 on Dovish BOE
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold eases from all time high, inflation data in focus
Yesterday 07:56 AM
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU CPI, AUD forward returns for Easter
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 08:00 AM
    aus_10
    AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 21, 2024 01:54 AM
      aus_06
      AUD/USD reclaims 200-day MA on surprisingly dovish Fed meeting: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 20, 2024 10:15 PM
        Downward trend
        AUD/USD lower as the RBA enters perpetual-hold mode
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 19, 2024 04:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.