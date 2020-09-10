Asia Morning: US Stocks Wiped Out Previous Gains, Pound Slumps

On Thursday, U.S. stocks closed lower and wiped out most of the gains in the prior session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 405 points (-1.5%) to 27534, S&P 500 dropped 59 points (-1.8%) to 3339 and Nasdaq 100 slid 241 points (-2.1%) to 11154.





Nasdaq 100 daily chart:





Source: Gain Capital, TradingView





Energy (-3.67%), Automobiles & Components (-3.05%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (-3.01%) sectors led the decline. Approximately 61.8% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 41.4% were trading above their 20-day moving average.





Regarding U.S. economic data, PPI fell 0.2% on year in August (-0.3% expected), while initial jobless claims totaled 884,000 in the week ending September 5 (850,000 expected), same as the prior week.





Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release August CPI (+1.2% on year expected).





European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 0.4%, Germany's DAX 30 slipped 0.2%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2%.





The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 0.6772% from 0.7001% Wednesday.





WTI crude oil futures (October) slid 2.0% to $37.30 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude oil inventories rose 2.03 million barrels in the week ending September 4 (-1.96 million barrels expected).





Spot gold marked a day-high near $1,966 before closing flat at $1,946.