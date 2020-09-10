Asia Morning Sep 11

On Thursday, U.S. stocks wiped out most of the gains in the prior trading day. Meanwhile, British Pound Slumps as UK Rejects EU ultimatum to drop law-breaking plan.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2020 9:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Wiped Out Previous Gains, Pound Slumps

On Thursday, U.S. stocks closed lower and wiped out most of the gains in the prior session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 405 points (-1.5%) to 27534, S&P 500 dropped 59 points (-1.8%) to 3339 and Nasdaq 100 slid 241 points (-2.1%) to 11154.

Nasdaq 100 daily chart:

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Energy (-3.67%), Automobiles & Components (-3.05%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (-3.01%) sectors led the decline. Approximately 61.8% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 41.4% were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, PPI fell 0.2% on year in August (-0.3% expected), while initial jobless claims totaled 884,000 in the week ending September 5 (850,000 expected), same as the prior week.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release August CPI (+1.2% on year expected). 

European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 0.4%, Germany's DAX 30 slipped 0.2%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 0.6772% from 0.7001% Wednesday.

WTI crude oil futures (October) slid 2.0% to $37.30 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude oil inventories rose 2.03 million barrels in the week ending September 4 (-1.96 million barrels expected).

Spot gold marked a day-high near $1,966 before closing flat at $1,946.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar showed resilience as the ICE Dollar Index ended up 0.1% on day to 93.35, after marking a day-low at 92.70.

EUR/USD gained 0.2% to 1.1826. The European Central Bank kept its key rates and 1.35 trillion euros Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme unchanged as expected, while lifting its 2020 eurozone GDP growth forecast to -8.0% from -8.7% previously. ECB President Christine Lagarde said "the Governing Council discussed the appreciation of the euro" and "will have to monitor carefully such matter", as exchange rate fluctuation could impact inflation.

GBP/USD plunged 1.4% to 1.2814. The European Commission warned the U.K. that "violating the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law" and called on the British government to withdraw its plan to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol by the end of the month. However, U.K. cabinet minister Michael Gove said they had made it "perfectly clear" it would not withdraw the bill.

On the other hand, U.K. July GDP growth (+6.7% on month expected) and industrial production (+4.1% on month expected) will be released later today.

USD/JPY was relatively flat at 106.15.

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly lower against the greenback. AUD/USD slipped 0.2% to 0.7265 and NZD/USD was down 0.5% to 0.6648, while USD/CAD gained 0.3% to 1.3186.
Related tags: Forex Indices Commodities

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
Today 04:14 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
Today 02:07 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Yesterday 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
January 11, 2025 10:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

china_05
USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:14 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:07 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
      By:
      Yesterday 03:00 AM
        jobs_05
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 10, 2025 04:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.