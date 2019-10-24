﻿

111 Market Brief Asia

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2019 2:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst




View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard





Matt Simpson and Kelvin Wong both contributed to this article

Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
March 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Best week in 12 as bears get burned
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
March 8, 2024 08:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.