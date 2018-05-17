When will yields hurt stocks

Treasury yields are surging again, but U.S. and European shares have barely reacted.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2018 12:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

When will yields hurt?

The big question for European and U.S. stock markets on Thursday is when they may reach their pain threshold. This week has seen recharged inflation expectations drag Treasury yields higher, with borrowing costs on forward rates also joining the party. That means Main Street is preparing for inflation to ‘normalise’, maybe even overshoot over the next few years.

Stock markets, diverted by surprisingly resilient U.S. retail data and earnings, have so far put the latest yield-dollar-inflation outlook ramp on the back burner. Europe’s STOXX, Germany’s DAX, the S&P 500 and Japan’s Nikkei have hovered either side of a 0.5% range this week. STOXX, DAX and FTSE were ticking up at the time of writing, whilst U.S. index futures were inching lower.

Since equities tend to deal with quickening fixed-income pressure by posting sizeable corrections, perhaps all that’s missing is strong enough trigger. It probably needs to be less easy for investors to dismiss than notoriously volatile retail data out on Wednesday.

Even Italian asset markets looked more relaxed on Thursday morning, after beginning to price alarming political prospects in late trading the day before. The FTSE MIB had taken back 0.66% of Wednesday’s 2.3% slide at last look. Italian benchmark bonds kept away from the two-month highs notched on increasing imminence of a 5-Star/Northern League coalition. The sheer outlandishness of some leaked plans helped ease investor concerns a bit. The would-be coalitions’ denials that leaked draft policies were ever concrete plans also helped smooth markets.

Investors may muse that political pressures on 5-Star/League could shave further rough edges off their plans. Either way, demand for short and long-dated insurance hedges against more upsurges in debt and euro volatility, is rising. Italian 5-year CDS traded at the highest since January; one-month vanilla euro option volatility spiked to late-February levels. Commentary from 5-Star/League leaders di Maio and Salvini is getting more definitive, but timing of any announcement remains unclear, as is the question of who will be PM.

Political risk swung the other way for UK markets. PM Theresa May has not, she says, climbed down on the notion of a customs union beyond 2021, paradoxically finding sufficient courage to climb over cabinet blockers. But the pound is reacting as if that’s exactly what happened. Against the dollar sterling was up 40 pips having peaked at $1.3569 in Asia. Headlines could decide whether cable bases near the lower end of its $1.3576-$1.345 May range.

U.S.-Asia news flow also helped disrupt the dollar uptrend. “We’ll see” said President Donald Trump after North Korea got cold feet on talks, complaining about hardball tactics. Chances of historic North-South Korea/U.S. discussions taking place don’t seem dead. The dollar against the yen continued to consolidate below 110.50, supported around its 110.17 200-day average. A break below could be decisive for the greenback’s revival trend. The announcement of official U.S.-China trade talks is a useful offset to Korea. As are reports that a key White House hawk on China, Peter Navarro, has been side-lined. Markets expect no guarantees from talks. That they’re happening at all is dollar-supportive.

A sparse corporate release schedule for major equities leaves Walmart’s Q1 report in focus. With evidence U.S. retailers are becoming more resourceful in the fight against Amazon—see Macy’s thrashing of Wall St forecasts on Wednesday—Walmart shares are seeing support this week. The group has a lot on its plate though. It recently bought India’s Flipkart, its biggest ever acquisition, and faces questions around its 45 years of dividend progression side by side with punishing investment needs.

After strong NY Fed readings combined with retail data to take investors off guard, Philly Fed updates in a similarly depleted macroeconomic agenda will see enhanced attention. The main gauge is forecast to fall to 21 from 23.2. Forecasters are underestimating U.S. data a lot at the moment.
Related tags: Dollar Shares market Interest rates EUR Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.