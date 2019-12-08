Weekly COT Report USD Exposure Hits A 6 Week High

A summary of the weekly Commitment of Traders Report (COT) from CFTC to show market positioning among large speculators.

December 8, 2019 10:23 PM
Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

As of Tuesday 3rd December:

  • Large speculators increased net-long to USD by $19.8 billion, taking it to a 6-week high
  • Net-short exposure to AUD was decreased by 8,9k contracts
  • Traders were their most bearish on yen in 6-months
  • Weekly changes for FX majors were all under 10k contracts, so minor adjustments overall



USD: Traders are their most bullish on the dollar in 6-weeks, although we expect this to have picked up since the report was compiled following Friday’s strong NFP print.



AUD: Traders reduced net-short exposure by -8.9k contracts following last week’s RBA meeting. Gross long exposure continues to trend higher and are at their most bullish level since June 2018. Whilst gross-shorts remain around the 80k-100k region, there’s potential for short covering (and therefor a higher Aussie) if data tracks the RBA’s optimism in the new year. That said, with so many traders remaining net-short, if also points towards the potential for gross longs ot capitulate short data fall short of expectations.



JPY: Traders are their most bearish on the Japanese yen in 6 months to underscore the risk-on vibe in recent weeks. Still, whilst gross-short exposure is trendling nicely lower, gross longs remain anchored around the 40k-50k range. Moreover, as gross-short exposure is now approaching levels previously associated with an inflection point (around 125k region) when we should be mindful for a reversal to occur over the coming weeks.



As of Tuesday 3rd December:

  • Platinum traders were their most bullish since September 2016
  • Gold traders were their most bullish in 2 months
  • VIX bears were squeezed at record highs




VIX: Whilst we can never be certain of the timing, one thing for sure is that when VIX hits a record high of bearish exposure, they’ll get squeezed at some point. And that’s exactly what happened last week when the VIX exploded higher. Whilst it may go on to mark the low of net exposure, take note that bullish bets on VIX remain on the side lines.


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.