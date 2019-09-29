Weekly COT Report Bullish Exposure To USD Hits A Three Month High

A summary of the weekly Commitment of Traders Report (COT) from CFTC to show market positioning among large speculators.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 29, 2019 11:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As of Tuesday 24th of September:

  • Bullish exposure to the USD is at $17.4 billion, its highest level in 3-months
  • CAD traders reduced net-long exposure by -15.2k contracts, their least bullish positioning since June
  • Net-long exposure to JPY was reduced by 11.1k contracts
  • Bearish exposure to NZD hit a fresh record high


DXY: Bullish exposure to the dollar index is its highest level since April 2017. It saw a sharp spike higher two weeks ago, yet this was mostly fuelled by the closure of gross long positions, as opposed to the initiation of fresh long. Perhaps the explains why the price action on DXY remains choppy and appears reluctantly bullish. But with it just off multi-year highs, a bullish breakout could well trigger short covering and finally see a convincing initiation of long bets. Keep DXY on your watchlist.



NZD: Bears have not shied away from shorting the Kiwi dollar. In fact, net-short exposure hit a fresh record high, Net-short exposure to NZD futures hit -2 standard deviations, according to the 1-year Z-score to -2 SD and the 3-year to a whopping -3.7 SD. Simply put, NZD is at high risk of a sentiment extreme so could be vulnerable to a bullish rally if economic data allows. With many kiwi crosses looking overstretched to the downside, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the potential for bases to form.



CAD: Canadian dollar bulls appear spooked after culling net-long exposure by -15.2k contracts. It’s their least bullish exposure since flipping to net-long back in June, although also worth noting that gross short positioning also declined by -6.5k contracts. Weak retail sales data may have been the culprit, although this shift in sentiment wasn’t really reflected in price action. Still, with large speculators now close to flipping to net-short, traders should be closely watching for signs of weak data or dovish commentary from BoC, given the other major central banks are in a race to the bottom.



As of Tuesday 24th of September:

  • Gold bugs were their most bullish on the yellow metal in over 3 years
  • Traders were their most bearish on VIX in 4-months
  • Copper remained net-short for a 22nd consecutive week
  • Net-long exposure to palladium was its most bullish in 8-weeks (with prices now trading at record highs)



Gold: Traders are their most bullish on gold since July 2016. 28.9k long contracts were added and -963 shorts were closed, which now sees 6.4 bullish contracts per bearish contract (one of the highest levels the ratio has been since September 2012). Not surprisingly, the 3-yearZ-score also suggests a sentiment extreme with it being +2.6 SD. But, until price action confirms a top with a break of key support around $1480, the trend remains defiantly bullish.



Palladium: The trend on palladium remains firmly bullish with prices testing record highs today in Asia. However, with 1 and 3-year Z-scores remaining low at 0.35 and 0.1 standard deviations respectively, it doesn’t signal a sentiment extreme.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.