USD/CAD, DAX forecasts: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 6, 2023 8:19 AM
126 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

USD/CAD rises ahead of Canadian jobs data

 
  • USD rises on recession fears
  • Canadian unemployment to rise to 5.1%
  • USDCAD need to rise over 100 sma to alter bearish outlook

USD/CAD is rising for a third straight day, rebounding a from a 7-week low ahead of the Canadian jobs data and as oil prices recede.

Oil is falling away from the 10-week high hit on Tuesday after a series of weaker-than-forecast US data fuels recession fears, hurting the oil demand outlook.

This week US ISM manufacturing, non-manufacturing, and factory orders have missed estimates. Cracks also are appearing in the jobs market. JOLTS job openings and ADP payrolls were weaker than expected.

Those same recession fears are boosting safe haven flow to the USD, which has rebounded from a 2-month low.

Attention now turns to Canadian jobs data, which is expected to show 12k new jobs added, down from 21.8k. Unemployment is expected to rise to 5.1%, up from 5%.

The data comes ahead of the BoC rate decision next week, The central bank was among the first to pause its rate hiking cycle last month. Weak jobs data could add to evidence that the economy is slowing, pulling on the CAD. However, stronger data could raise questions as to whether the BoC would resume rate hikes.

US jobless claims are also due.

Where next for USDCAD?

 

USD/CAD is rebounding from 1.34, the April low. Bulls would need to rise above the 1.3525 the 100 sma to alter the bearish outlook. Above here, resistance can be seen at 1.3665, the February high.

Sellers would look for a break below 1.34 to extend the bearish, exposing the 200 sma at 1.3385. Below here, the February low of 1.3265 comes into focus.

usdcad chart

 

DAX edges higher in cautious trade, German industrial output rises

  • German industrial production rises 2% MoM
  • Upbeat EZ data but US recession fears rise
  • DAX needs to rise above 15740 to extend bullish run

DAX is set to open slightly higher amid a cautious market mood as investors wait for further clues from the US to assess the likelihood of a recession in the world’s largest economy.

Recent German data has been encouraging. German industrial production jumped 2% MoM in February, ahead of the 0.1% increase forecast. The data comes after German factory orders jumped 4.8% MoM. The eurozone composite PMI also rose to a 10-month high.

Germany is expected to dodge a recession in 2023. Leading German economic institutes, including the IFO institute, said on Wednesday that the German economy would likely grow by 0.3% this year, avoiding a recession. However, they only expect inflation to cool to 6%.

Looking ahead attention will be on US jobless claims for further clues into the health of the US economy. Data this week has shown cracks starting to appear in the US labour market.

Where next for the DAX?

 

After failing at resistance at 15740, the DAX is consolidating above 15500. The bearish RSI divergence suggests that the DAX may struggle to push above 15740.

It would take a move below the 100 sma at 15340 to negate the near-term uptrend, opening the door to 15200 the rising trend line support. A break below here exposes the 100 sma at 14900 and a break below 14800 would create a lower low.

On the upside, buyers need to rise above 157040 to extend the bullish trend towards 16000.

dax chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD/CAD Dax

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Today 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Today 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Today 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Today 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Today 12:15 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
Today 12:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:26 PM
    banks_02
    FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:38 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:15 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 07:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.