US open: Stocks rise, jobless claims little changed, Powell next

Stocks edge higher as investors digest the latest jobless claims and look to Fed Powell who testifies again.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 23, 2022 1:56 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.3% at 30598

S&P futures +0.5% at 3776

Nasdaq futures +0.7% at 11606

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 7057

Dax -1.3% at 13000

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 3427

Learn more about trading indices

Jobless claims around a 5-month high

US stocks are set to rise after moderate losses in the previous session, as investors digest the last jobless claims and look ahead to another testimony from Powell.

Yesterday in his testimony before Congress Powell came across as slightly less hawkish than in the previous week and also explicitly acknowledged that a recession was possible. In response Treasury yields fell, pulling the USD lower whilst lifting stocks from the session lows.

The markets have been fretting that aggressive Fed hikes could tip the economy into recession. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points in July and 50 basis points in September.

On the data front jobless claims came in at 229k, and last weeks were upwardly revised to 231k. The numbers were little changed and sit near a five-month high, which could be indicating that tightness in the labour market is starting to ease.

The jobs market remains strong but several firms are starting to announce redundancies in recent weeks again pointing to an easing in a historically tight market.

In corporate news:

read here for the latest stock news

Where next for the dow jones?

The Dow Jones has been forming a series of lower lows, running into support at 29650 last week’s low, before clawing higher. The price is testing resistance at 30600 the May 20 low, a move above here and the receding bearish bias on the MACD keep buyers hopeful of further upside. Resistance can be seen at 31000 the June 15 high and round number. A break above exposes the 20 sma. On the flip slide, the sellers could look for a break below support at 30050 to bring 29650 back into play and to create a lower low.

dow jones

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

USD is rising, recouping losses from the previous session as it awaits PMI data and another appearance from the Fed Chair. Whilst recession concerns pulled the USD lower yesterday, today the greenback is capitalizing on the weaker PMI data in Europe, even as stocks move higher.

EURUSD is falling after dismal business activity data across the board. The composite PMI showed that the economy is losing momentum. The sharp drop in the composite PMI to 51.9 from 54.8 indicates that the economy has already started cooling rapidly, even before the ECB has started hiking.

GBP/USD is falling on the back of USD strength and despite UK services PMI coming in ahead of forecasts and in line with May’s reading of 53.4 meanwhile the composite reading held steady at 53.1. Delving deeper into the data, the numbers show that rising inflation is hitting new orders and business confidence slips to a level that is associated with a recession. The report will be a concern for the BoE as firms pay higher wages and pass on the higher costs to customers heading towards spiraling inflation.

GBP/USD  -0.58% at 1.2267

EUR/USD  -0.47% at 1.0557

Oil extends losses

Oil prices fell sharply yesterday and are edging lower again today, although they have picked up off the daily low.

Fears of a recession and what that will mean for oil demand is weighing on the price of oil, pulling WTI to a low of $102.32. However, the price has picked up from the lows helped by improving demand for risk assets across the financial markets. But gains are likely to be capped, it seems unlikely that oil prices will rise back to the levels seen earlier in the month while recession fears and demand destruction concerns linger.

Separately President Biden has requested a 3-month suspension on the federal gasoline tax, in order to help eases prices at the pump.

WTI crude trades +0.8% at $109.56

Brent trades +0.8% at $113.22

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

14:45  US Composite PMI

15:00 Fed Chair Powell testifies

21:30 banks stress test

Related tags: Trade Ideas SPX 500 USD Oil Indices

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Yesterday 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Yesterday 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
Yesterday 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    united_kingdom_01
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 09:09 AM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 11, 2024 10:33 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 11, 2024 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.