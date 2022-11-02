US open: Stocks mixed in cautious trade ahead of the Fed

US stocks are mixed as investors weigh up the chances of a less hawkish signal from the Fed. Is this likely after recent strong data?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 2, 2022 1:26 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

 

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.25% at 32577

S&P futures -0.06% at 3851

Nasdaq futures +0.04% at 11300

In Europe

FTSE -0.4% at 7157

Dax -0.2% at 13301

Learn more about trading indices

ADP payrolls beat forecasts

US futures are in the red, paring earlier gains as investors digest stronger-than-expected ADP payroll data ahead of the FOMC interest rate decision later today.

ADP private payrolls beat forecasts in October, rising 239k, up from 193k and well ahead of estimates of 192k. The data, along with yesterday’s JOLTS job vacancies, shows that the US jobs market looks strong despite rising interest rates and high inflation.

Rather than encourage the Fed to adopt a less hawkish stance, which is what the market has been pricing in across the past few weeks, the data could embolden the Fed to power ahead with its aggressive stance on monetary policy into next year.

Rising core inflation, stronger than forecast Q3 growth, and a solid labor market are not signs for the Fed to slow hikes, and given that the Fed has said that they are data dependent, the market may well have gotten ahead of itself once again.

Should the Fed fail to signal a less hawkish stance going forwards, stocks could fall further.

Corporate news:

CVS Health is rising pre-market after raising its full-year forecasts and beating Q3 expectations. Revenue rose 10% YoY to $81.16 billion, and EPS was $2.09 ahead of the $1.99 forecast. CVS also agreed to pay $5 billion to an opioid settlement.

Airbnb fell 6% after the vacation holiday rental company forecast disappointing holiday quarter revenue. The strong USD is starting to pressure its business, and booking will moderate.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones ran into resistance at the falling trendline dating back to the start of the year, at just below 33,000. The move lower has pulled the RSI out of overbought territory. Meanwhile, the 20 sma is crossing above the 50 sma in a bullish signal. Buyers will look for a move above 33,000 to extend the bullish run to 33450, the late August high. Meanwhile, sellers could look to target 81815, the June 21 high, ahead of the 20 & 50 sma at 30960.

dow211ci

FX markets – USD falls, GBP rises.

The USD is tracking treasury yields lower ahead of the FOMC rate decision. Investors continue to weigh up the likelihood of the Fed revealing a dovish signal, even as data continues to come through strong.

EURUSD is rising modestly thanks to the weaker USD. Eurozone manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to 46.4 in October, from 46.6, and down from 48.4. The data shows that manufacturing in the region is in a broad-based downturn as new orders fall, and inflation remains persistently high.

GBPUSD is clinging to gains in cautious trade ahead of the FOMC today and the BoE rate decision tomorrow. The BoE is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points. However, the economic outlook remains dire. Manufacturing PMI figures yesterday indicated that the economy was heading into a recession.

GBP/USD  +0.12% at 1.1500

EUR/USD  +0.17% at 0.9920

Oil steadies ahead of the Fed.

Oil prices are holding steady on Thursday as investors look cautiously ahead toward the Federal Reserve interest rate decision ad to the latest stockpile data. Higher interest rates for longer could slow global growth further and drag on the oil demand outlook. Meanwhile, a less hawkish Fed could be a bullish signal for oil prices.

Oil prices have pared earlier gains driven by API data showing that crude oil stockpiles unexpectedly fell 6.5 million barrels. Gasoline inventories also fell by 2.6 million barrels.

Attention will now turn to EIA inventory data which is also expected to fall.

Separately China’s widening COVID lockdowns are a concern for the demand outlook. However, this is being offset by unconfirmed reports that Beijing is considering ways to exit the zero-COVID strategy.

 

WTI crude trades +0.4% at $88.15

Brent trades +0.4% at $94.56.

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

14:30 EIA crude oil inventory

18:00 Fed interest rate decision

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas USD DJIA

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 08:45 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:39 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.