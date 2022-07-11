US open: Stocks fall with inflation data, earnings season in focus

US stocks are set to fall on the open as investors look ahead to Wednesday's inflation report and earnings season starting on Thursday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 11, 2022 1:51 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.65% at 31140

S&P futures -0.15% at 3870

Nasdaq futures -0.94% at 12052

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 7160

Dax -0.85% at 12997

Euro Stoxx -0.78% at 3483

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks fall at the start of the week

US stocks are pointing to a weaker start on Monday as investors look cautiously ahead to the beginning of earnings season and inflation data due on Wednesday.

The inflation report comes hot on the heels of a strong US non-farm payroll report which showed 372k jobs were added in June, defying recession fears. Any slowdown being felt elsewhere in the US economy has yet to show up in the employment report.

The solid report and strong wage growth give the green light to the Fed to keep hiking interest rates. Expectations for a 75 bp rate hike remain strong, and now investors aren’t discounting a 100bp hike.

The banks will kick off earnings season on Thursday. There are growing fears that earning season could spark a selloff with profits forecasts seemingly far too upbeat for the mounting recession risks.

Adding to the downbeat mood are rising COVID cases in China. Mass testing started again in Shanghai after the new Omicron sub-variant, which is more contagious, was found. Cases are growing quickly, raising fears that another lockdown could be on its way.

In corporate news:

Twitter trades 5% lower premarket after Musk walks away from the deal and the social media platform threatens to sue him. This is likely to be a long-drawn-out process in the courts, and Musk will be looking to get a much-reduced price for his purchase, given the massive share price drop since the offer was made.

Read more about Twitter’s fall.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has rebounded off the 2022 low of 11740, rising above its multi-month falling trendline, but has run into resistance at the 50 sma at 12090. Buyers would need a move over this level to create a higher high and aim towards 12935, the June high. Sellers would look for a move below 11525, the falling trendline support, and 11300, last week’s low ahead of 11360.

nasdaq1107ci

FX markets – USD rises, EUR drops towards parity.

USD is rising, extending gains after the strong US NFP on Friday and amid increasing expectations that the Fed will hike rates, if not by 75 bp, then by 100bp!

EURUSD is heading lower over fears for energy security as the Nord Stream 1 is closed for scheduled maintenance, but fears are rising that Russia may not switch the gas supply back on in 10 days when the works are over. This could cause a recession in Europe.

GBP/USD is falling as the dust settles on Boris Johnson’s resignation. The stepping down of the PM leaves the UK in limbo while a leadership contest takes place, which could take weeks or months. This is when the economic outlook deteriorates, and Brexit remains a mess.

GBP/USD  -0.3% at 1.1923

EUR/USD  -0.2% at 1.0078

Oil falls as China COVID cases rise.

Oil prices are falling, adding to last week’s decline as demand concerns continue to drive the price lower. While recession fears sent commodity stocks lower last week, concerns over a resurgence of COVID in China and more lockdown restrictions are hurting the demand outlook this week.

The new Omicron sub-variant in Shanghai is rattling the markets outweighing supply concerns. Cases are back at the highest level since May, with more mass testing and growing fears of another extended lockdown.

Concerns over a potential cap on Russian oil prices and ongoing recession fears are also being weighed up by the market. Furthermore, worries overflow along the Caspian Pipeline Consortium remain. While oil is still flowing, following the Russian court’s decision to cut supply, this could soon dry up.

The risks in the market are becoming much more two-sided than they have been for a while

WTI crude trades +2.2% at $100.16

Brent trades -1.94% at $103.70

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

19:00 Fed Williams speech

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices USD Oil Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.