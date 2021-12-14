US open: Stocks fall as inflation shows no signs of slowing

US producer prices jump to 9.6% in November prompting bets of a more hawkish Fed as the two day FOMC meeting begins.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 14, 2021 2:03 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.05% at 35628

S&P futures -0.38% at 4658

Nasdaq futures -0.57% at 15994

In Europe

FTSE +0.33% at 7260

Dax -0.06% at 15600

Euro Stoxx +0.04% at 4183

Learn more about trading indices

Inflation to keep on rising

US stocks are heading lower as inflation shows no signs of slowing. US producer prices jumped 1% to 9.6% YoY in November, up from 8.6% in October. PPI measures inflation as wholesale level and is often considered a lead indicator for consumer price inflation. With PPI still on the rise the broad assumption is that CPI still has further to climb above the 6.8% level reached in November, an almost 40 year high.

The data is prompting bets that the Federal Reserve, which kicked off its two day meeting today, will look to act faster to tighten monetary policy. The US Dollar picked up off session lows whilst stocks also moved lower. The high growth Nasdaq is set to underperform the more cyclical focused Dow Jones, as is often the case when the markers expected the Fed to adopt a more hawkish position.

All eyes will now be on the Fed which is due to make its monetary policy announcement tomorrow. The broad expectation is that the Fed will look to taper at a faster pace, despite growing uncertainties surrounding Omicron.

In corporate news:

Apple looks to open higher as its trades just shy of the $3 million market cap level.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment fall along with meme stocks in general as retail investors free up cash for the festive period.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is in consolidation mode after its strong bounce higher from 33950 low hit at the start of the month. The 50 sma is offering support on the downside whilst 36100 caps the upside. The RSI is in neutral territory, giving away few clues. Seller could look for a move below the 50 sma at 35500 to expose the 100 sma at 35230 and 35000 round number to negate the near term bull trend. Meanwhile buyers will look for a move over 36000 to target 36500 and fresh all time highs.

Dow Jones chart

FX – USD rises, GBP rises as unemployment falls

The USD is trending lower after gain in the previous session as investors continue to weigh up the likelihood of a faster move by the Fed.

GBP/USD is rising after data revealed that the UK labour market continued to improve. Unemployment ticked lower to 4.2% and the claimant count dropped by -49.8k. The data shows that the labour market was holding up well as the furlough scheme wound down.

GBP/USD  +0.13% at 1.3237

EUR/USD  +0.18% at 1.1303

 

Oil falls as IEA cuts its demand outlook

Oil prices are edging lower adding to losses in the previous session. Trade remains choppy as investors continue to fret over Omicron and its potential impact on the oil demand outlook.

The Asian Development Bank trims Asia growth forecasts on the back of rising Omicron cases and the International Energy Agency said in the latest report that they expect oil supply to top demand in 2022. The IEA added that they expect the new COVID variant to dent the global recovery but not derail it.  However, balancing out the more down beat forecasts OPEC still expects solid demand in the coming year. OPEC upwardly revised its world oil demand for the first quarter of 2022.

Attention will now turn towards API data

WTI crude trades -0.1% at $70.95

Brent trades -0.01% at $74.30

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

21:30 API crude oil stocks

 

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD Forex Indices Dow Jones Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.