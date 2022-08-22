US open: Stocks fall as aggressive Fed bets return

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 22, 2022 1:57 PM
37 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

US futures

 

Dow futures -1.0% at 33370

S&P futures -1.17% at 4178

Nasdaq futures -1.47% at 13050

In Europe

FTSE -0.33% at 7515

Dax -2% at 13250

Euro Stoxx -1.7% at 3660

Learn more about trading indices

Jackson Hole Symposium moves into focus

US stocks point to a sharply lower open, extending losses from the previous week. Fears that the Federal Reserve could continue to act aggressively hiking interest rates are dragging stocks lower.

The Fed has already hiked interest rates by 225 basis points, and the market fears that the US central bank could continue front-loading rate hikes to tame inflation after comments from Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin and other Fed officials.

There is no high-impacting US economic data due to be released today. However, this week is busy with the Jackson Hole Symposium and US PCE due.

Fed Powell’s speech at the annual economic forum could provide further guidance on how high the Fed sees interest rates going.

The Fed’s next meeting is in September, and the market is split as to whether the Fed will hike by 50 or 75 basis points.

In corporate news:

Tesla is falling pre-market after Elon Musk tweeted over the weekend that the price for the full self-driving system will rise by 25% to $15000 in September.

Zoom is expected to report earnings after the closing bell. The pandemic play is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 31%, while revenue is expected to jump 9.8% to $1.12 billion.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 has fallen out of the rising channel within which it had been trading since mid-July. The fall below support at 4200 combined with the bearish crossover on the MACD keeps sellers hopeful of further declines. The price is currently finding support at 4180, the 20 sma, a fall below here opens the door to 4100, the round number, and the 50 sma at 3970. Should the 20 sma hold a rise towards 4260, the lower band of the rising channel could be the cards. A move over 4325 creates a higher high.

spx2208ci

FX markets – USD rallies, EUR drops

The USD jumped over 2.4% last week in its best weekly performance since April 2020 after the Fed reiterated the need to keep raising interest rates to tame inflation. Today the USD is extending those gains after comments from Richmond Fed Barkin that the inclination is to front-load rate hikes.

EURUSD drops to parity as the energy crisis in Europe deepens. Russia announced a 3-day halt to gas flows to Europe along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, sending gas prices 11% higher. Inflation is unlikely to start falling anytime soon from its record high.

GBP/USD is falling as the gloomy outlook for the UK economy overshadows the prospect of a 50 basis point rate hike in September. Consumer confidence has fallen to a record low, and inflation is in double digits.

GBP/USD  -0.17% at 1.1810

EUR/USD  -0.43% at 0.9996

Oil rises from session lows.

Oil prices have pared earlier losses and are edging higher as investors weigh up slowing economic growth and as OPEC+ missed targets again in July.

Worries over aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes sent oil prices lower in early trade amid fears that slowing global growth could hurt the demand outlook. Meanwhile, a stronger USD makes buying oil more expensive for buyers with foreign currency,

Price also fell amid worries over slowing demand in China amid a power crunch in the southwest as the heatwave continues.

While OPEC+ agreed to increase output by 648,000 barrels per day in July, however, the group reportedly missed its target by 2.892 million barrels per day, resulting in a tighter than expected supply.

WTI crude trades +0.05% at $90.50

Brent trades +0.07% at $97.42

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices USD SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
By:
Michael Boutros
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
    Research
    Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.