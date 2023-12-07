US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Halts Six-Day Selloff Ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.0755) to halt a six-day selloff.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 7:05 PM
channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.0755) to halt a six-day selloff, but data prints coming out of the US may curb the recent rebound in the exchange rate as the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to show another rise in employment.

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Halts Six-Day Selloff Ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD seems to have reversed course ahead of the August high (1.1065) as the recent selloff pulls the Relative Strength Index (RSI) from overbought territory to indicate a textbook sell-signal, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the November low (1.0517) as European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel warns that ‘the most recent inflation number has made a further rate increase rather unlikely’ during an interview with Reuters.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12072023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

In contrast, the Federal Reserve may further combat inflation as the NFP report is anticipated to show the economy adding 180K jobs in November following the 150K expansion the month.

In turn, a positive development may lead to a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement at its last meeting for 2023, but a below-forecast NFP print may drag on the Greenback as it raises the central bank’s scope to retain the current policy.

With that said, EUR/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the November high (1.1017) as it snaps the recent string of lower highs and lows, but recent rebound in the exchange rate may end up being short-lived as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory to indicate that the bullish momentum abating.

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 12072023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD seems to be carving a bullish outside-day (engulfing) candle as it bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.0755), and the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the start of December as it snaps the recent string of lower highs and lows.
  • A break/close above the 1.0870 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push EUR/USD back towards the monthly high (1.0913), with a breach above 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) bringing the November high (1.1017) on the radar.
  • However, EUR/USD appears to have reversed course following the failed attempt to test the August high (1.1065), and the recent rebound in the exchange rate may end up short-lived as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory.
  • Failure to defend the monthly low (1.0755) may push EUR/USD towards the 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0650 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) area, with the next region of interest coming in around the November low (1.0517).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate Decision with US NFP Report on Tap

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Post-RBA Decline in Focus Ahead of US NFP

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: EUR USD US NFP Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Yen rises on expectations for Japanese rate hikes
Today 06:24 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Tests Support as Traders Price in Q1 Fed Cuts
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Analysis: NFP, CPI, FOMC, BoE on the Horizon
Today 02:19 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY plunges to test key support ahead of jobs data
Today 11:40 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ not giving up on abolishing negative interest rate policy despite obvious risks
Today 04:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Jobs
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Tests Support as Traders Price in Q1 Fed Cuts
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:23 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 08:22 AM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      AUD/USD, EUR/USD: Downside momentum building as key levels give way
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:48 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD analysis: Euro softens as dollar picks up momentum ahead of key macro events
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.