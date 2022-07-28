US Advanced GDP for Q2 is negative; Is the US in a recession?

The textbook definition of a recession is 2 quarters of negative growth. However, many economists don’t abide by that rule.

July 28, 2022 6:57 PM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices

The US released its first look at Q2 GDP today and the headline print was -0.9% vs an expectation of +0.5% and a Q1 reading of -1.6%.  In addition, the GDP Price Index for Q2 was 8.9% vs an expectation of 7.9% and a Q1 reading of 8.3%.  But is the US in a recession?  It depends who you ask! The textbook definition of a recession is 2 quarters of negative growth.  However, many economists don’t abide by that rule, including Fed President Powell, who yesterday stated that he does not believe the US is in a recession.  He said that a recession would require a slowdown in a number of sectors.  Powell pointed out that a number of sectors are doing well, particularly the labor market.  He also noted that today’s GDP number should be “taken with a grain a salt”, as this number tends to be revised over the next few months. So, whether we are in a recession or not, doesn’t really matter.  The main point is that some sectors of the economy are slowing.

What are economic indicators?

After yesterday’s FOMC meeting, in which it was pointed out that “recent indicators of spending and production have softened” and that the Fed will be determining rates on a meeting-to-meeting basis, the US Dollar began to sell off. With the negative GDP print today, the US Dollar began to move lower again.  Markets are looking at the possibility of softer economic data during the month of July (to be released in August). The next FOMC meeting isn’t until September.  This promotes a “risk-on” sentiment, as traders are looking at the prospect of a slower pace of rate increases moving forward.

See a complete recap of the FOMC meeting here.

EUR/USD has been moving lower in a downward sloping channel since February.  On July 14th, the pair poked below the bottom trendline of the channel, reaching a low of 0.9952.  EUR/USD immediately bounced and retraced to  the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of February 10th to the lows of July 14th, near 1.0266.  Since July 19th, the pair has been trading in a range between horizontal support at 1.0122 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0266.  Is it ready to break out?

20220728 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a shorter 240-minute timeframe, it appears that the pair may be forming a flag pattern after hitting the 50% retracement level from the highs of June 27th to the lows of July 14th near 1.0285.  The first level of resistance is the top, downward sloping trendline of the flag near 1.0215.  Above there, price can move to the highs from July 21st  (and the 50% retracement level) at 1.0283. The next level of resistance is a confluence of resistance at strong horizontal resistance, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe, and the target of the flag pattern, near 1.0340/1.3050.  However, if price breaks down, the first support is at the bottom of the flag near 1.0085.  Below there, EUR/USD could fall to the lows of July 14th at 0.9952.

20220728 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Q2 Advanced GDP print was weak at -0.9%. Does that mean the US is in a recession?  It depends who you ask!  However, one thing is for sure:  If economic data continues to come out softer than expected, the Fed will slow the pace of its rate hikes moving forward.  Tomorrow’s Core PCE will give the first clue.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR/USD GDP FOMC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Today 04:11 AM
British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
Yesterday 01:58 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:07 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Yesterday 04:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:58 PM
    Oil extraction
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 09:07 AM
      Research
      NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:14 AM
        Energy
        WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 12:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.