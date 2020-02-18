UK Claimant Count Better than Expected

With the revision lower to December’s number, the combined 2-month total is only +8,100!

February 18, 2020 9:30 AM

UK Claimant Count Better than Expected

The UK’s Claimant Count Change for January was +5,500 vs an expectation of +22,600 and a lower revised December reading of +2,600.   For those keeping track at home, the claimant count measures the change in the number of unemployed over a given month.  This is different than in most countries, where the change in the number of employed is measured.  Therefore,  a lower claimant count is better than expected and a higher claimant count is worse than expected.  With the revision lower to December’s number, the combined 2-month total is only +8,100!  This is stronger than any single month going back almost 2 years.

GBP/USD was already moving higher before the data, however once the pair broke through 1.3000, it was off to the races:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Price traded as high as 1.3050 before pulling back.  Resistance is 1.3050, then previous highs near 1.3070. 

The move higher came despite comments yesterday from David Frost, the UK’s Brexit negotiator, that the UK will not agree to following EU regulation in exchange for a free-trade agreement and is willing to accept a degree of trade friction. (Reuters).  Price action yesterday snapped a 5-day winning streak.  However today, GBP/USD is on the move higher once again trying to move back inside the apex of the symmetrical triangle on the daily timeframe.  Resistance on the daily now comes in at the downward sloping trendline near 1.3070 (the previous highs mentioned on the 30 minute), then horizontal resistance near 1.3200.  Horizontal support is near 1.2950 and then previous daily lows near 1.2872.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The strong move higher in the Pound can be seen in EUR/GBP as well.  The pair was already moving lower (stronger GBP) into the data release.  However, after the release, EUR/GBP pushed much lower and is currently testing the 2019 lows at .8275.  Notice however that the RSI is near extreme oversold conditions, indicating price may be ready for a short term bounce.  Sellers will look to add to positions to try and push price below .8275 looking for stops.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

And as we wrote about last week, below there is horizontal support and the 50% retracement level from the July 2015 lows to the summer 2019 highs, near .8115.  Although that level is 200 pips lower, if price does reach it, there are likely to be strong buyers with ahead of that level with stops building below it.  Horizontal resistance is 90 pips higher near .8375.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Price action for the Pound is going to be more likely driven by comments regarding trade negotiations between the UK and EU (which also may keep data subdued until there are agreements).  Although one data point does not make a trend,  don’t be surprised to see spikes in GBP if data such as this continues to impress.


Related tags: Dollar Forex GBP Sterling Trade War UK

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.