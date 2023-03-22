Two Trades to Watch: FTSE, USD/JPY

FTSE falls after hot UK inflation. USD/JPY tests the 50 sma resistance ahead of the Fed rate decision.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 22, 2023 8:10 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE falls after hot UK inflation

  • UK CPI rises to 10.4%
  • BoE likely to hike rates tomorrow
  • FTSE caught between 200 & 100 sma

The FTSE is falling after inflation unexpectedly rose in February. UK CPI thanks to 10.4% YoY, up from 10.1% in January. Expectations had been for a decline to 9.9%.

Meanwhile, core CPI, also rose to 6.2%, up from 5.8% and well ahead of the fall to 5.7% forecast.

The data comes ahead of the BoE rate decision tomorrow, where the central bank will now likely hike rates by 25 basis points marking the 11th straight hike. Prior to the CPI reading, the decision was looking more 50 /50 as to whether the BoE would hike or keep rates on hold.

With inflation so hot, the central bank can’t not hike rates, despite the recent stresses in the banking sector.

Higher rates for longer will mean that the squeeze on household incomes continues, which is particularly bad news for discretionary stocks on the index. Meanwhile, the defensives could benefit from the risk off mood.

Where next for the FTSE?

After rebounding from the 7200 2022 low, the FTSE trades caught between the 200 and 100 sma. However, the long lower wick suggests that there wasn’t much demand at the lower level. That said the RSI below 50 supports further downside.

The 200 sma is a key support, a break below here is needed to retest 7300, a level that has offered support on several occasions over the past year. A break below here opens the door to 7200, the 2023 low.

Meanwhile, buyers could look for a rise above the 7635 the 100 sma and the June high, to extend gains towards the 50 sma at 7800.   

ftse chart

 

USD/JPY tests the 50 sma ahead of the Fed rate decision

  • Improved market mood pulls on yen
  • Fed expected to hike rates 50 bps
  • USD/JPY tests 50 sma resistance

USD/JPY is holding steady in cautious trade ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision.

The market is pricing in a 90% probability of the Fed hiking rates by 25 basis points later today as the central bank continues its struggle to bring inflation, which is still 3 tines the Fed’s target rate under control.

This is down from a 50 basis point hike that was expected a few weeks ago. The repricing of expectations was owing to the stress unfolding in the banking sector.

While banking crisis fears had supported the safe haven yen, those fears have eased, weighing on the yen.

In addition to the rate hike, investors will be looking at the quarterly projections and the dot plot for further clues over the Fed’s future path for hikes. The market expects a 50 bps rate cut by the end of the year. A less hawkish-sounding Fed could support this view and drag on the USD.

Where next for the USD/JPY?

USD/JPY is taking in a falling channel dating back to the start of the month. The price rebounded off the lower band of the channel and is testing resistance at the 50 sma at 132.60.

A rise above the 50 sma is needed to bring the upper band of the channel into play at 133.75. A rise above here exposes the 100 sma.

On the flip side, should sellers successfully defend the 50 sma, the pair could look towards 129.80 round number and the lower band of the falling channel.

usdjpy chart

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE 100 USD/JPY FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Costco, Salesforce earnings & BP looks to OPEC+
Today 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
Yesterday 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
Yesterday 01:54 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
Yesterday 11:52 AM
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Yesterday 12:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:22 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:52 AM
      japan_04
      USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 12:41 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold, Wall Street slammed as PMI data stifles hopes of Fed rate cuts
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 23, 2024 11:16 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.