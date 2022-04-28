Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, Barclays

EUR/USD rises from 1.05 ahead of German CPI & US GDP data. Barclays rises despite suspending share buyback.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 28, 2022 8:37 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises from 1.05 ahead of German CPI & US GDP data

 

EURUSD is trading lower for a sixth straight session on Thursday.

The euro is weighed down by fears over energy security in the bloc after Russia’s state-owned Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria amid Putin’s demands for gas t be paid for in rubles.

EC President Ursula von de Leynes has warned firms that they should not give in to such demands meaning that other countries such as Germany could also see gas supplies cut.

Energy prices have jumped on the news, raising the prospect of higher inflation and a cost-of-living economic slowdown.

German inflation data is due today and is expected to show inflation was a record 7.6% in March.

Eurozone consumer confidence data is also due and is expected to remain depressed at -16.9.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index rose to a five-year high on safe-haven flows and hawkish Fed bets.

US GDP data is due later and is expected to show growth of 1% annualized. This is down from 6.9%. Stronger than forecast growth could lift the USD higher.

Where next for EUR/USD?

 

EURUSD fell to a low of 1.05; the pair trades below its 50 & 100 sma in a bearish chart. However, the daily and weekly charts show overbought conditions, which means that traders should warrant caution before placing aggressively bearish bets.

 Sellers would look for a break below the 1.05 level is needed to make the part vulnerable to further declines towards  1.0450 ahead of round number 1.04 and the 2017 low of 1.0340.

On the upside, 1.0550 could offer some resistance ahead of 1.06. Buyers would need to push back over 1.0650

EURUSD chart

 

Barclays rises despite suspending share buyback

 

Barclays is rising afer releasing Q1 results. The bank beat expectations reporting net profits £1.4 billion above forecasts £644 million, which marks an 18% decline from Q1 2021.

Group income rose 10% YoY to £6.5 billion boosted by strong a strong performance in the Global Markets business thanks to a spike in volatility and boosted by higher interest rates as the BoE raised rates across the past three meetings and the Fed raised rates in March.

However, the bank is suspending its share buyback programme after an expensive trading error in the US which saw it sell $15.2 billion more in US investment products than it was allowed to. The bank has set aside £540 million as a provision to deal with the issue, which regulators on both side of the Atlantic are investigating.

Total operating expenses increased to £4.11 billion, up from £3.58 billion as a result of litigation following the trading error.

Where next for Barclays share price?

 

Barclays trades down 33% from its 2022 high of 214p. The share price has trended lower across the year to date, trading below its 2-month falling trendline and below the 50 & 100 sma. The 50 SMA has crossed below the 100 sna in a bearish signal.

The RSI remains in bearish territory, suggesting that there could be more downside.

140p, a more than two-year low, offered support in early April and is the level the bears will need to break below before bringing 125p, the 2021 low, into target.

Meanwhile, buyers will be looking for a move over the falling trendline at 146p and above last week’s high of 151p, to create a higher high and expose the 50 SMA at 161p.

Barclays chart

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Trade Ideas Barclays EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.