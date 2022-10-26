Stocks recovery in danger on China, recession worries and tech earnings

Worries over stagflation, China’s ailing economy and more rate increases, disappointing US tech earnings...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 26, 2022 1:32 PM
downtrend chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After a sizable rebound for the major global indices (bar China and Hong Kong), the days of the recovery could be numbered. Worries over stagflation, China’s ailing economy and more rate increases, as well as disappointing US tech earnings, all could come back to haunt investors.

  • US tech earnings in focus
  • Recession concerns intensify
  • Chinese stock market on its knees
  • How will EU stocks react to ECB decision?

 

US tech earnings in focus

 

The disappointing earnings results from Alphabet, Microsoft and Texas Instruments could be a sign of things to come. There will be plenty oof more US tech earnings to come this week, including Facebook parent Meta, today, as well as Apple and Amazon tomorrow. So, be prepared to hear more about how the strong dollar and high inflation is hurting US sales abroad. As such, there is a risk that the rebound in indices could unravel. At best, we could see only a modest further recovery in the event of a few earnings beats. But do remember that the bar is set quite low already. The devil will be in the detail. Any short-term spikes in stock prices as a result of a beat or two could get sold into, if the earnings are accompanied by warnings about sales.

 

Recession concerns intensify

 

Global recessionary signals are continuing to pour in. This week’s macro data from around the world have been quite poor.

The Eurozone economy is on its knees, despite the recent drop in some energy prices. Data released so far this week have not bucked that trend, with the latest PMI data being particularly concerning. Disappointing data underscore the challenges the ECB faces at a time when inflation remains very high. With the global economy slowing, and central banks having to tighten their belts further, it is difficult to see how stock markets would thrive in this sort of environment, after this year’s mostly weakening asset prices.

Although the US economy has weathered the global stagflation storm slightly better than some of the other regions of the world, even here, cracks are starting to appear. The manufacturing PMI plunged into contraction in early October, while the services PMI also fell deeper below 50.0, as new orders were the weakest since Covid lockdowns. Additionally, the Richmond Manufacturing Index plunged to -10, while the CB Consumer Confidence slumped to 102.5 from 107.8 previously.

 

Chinese stock market on its knees

 

Worries over China, the world’s second largest economy, continues to grow and this has been reflected in a slumping equity market there. Have a look at the China A50 index:

A50 

China is struggling to restore confidence among investors. On Sunday, Xi Jinping, China’s president, secured a third term in office and stacked the country’s highest decision-making body with loyalists. This followed the conclusion of China's 20th National Party Congress, where leaders who will set the country's economic and political policies for the next five years were announced.

Xi’s zero-covid policy is what has hurt the economy so dearly in recent times. While the rest of the world have moved on or learned to live with the virus, China is continuing to take no chances. Investors are worried that as a result of further, inevitable, flare ups of the virus, more lockdowns will be announced, causing even more pain for the people and economy.

Investors are also worried that because of Xi’s loyalists being concentrated at the top of the decision-making body, there is the potential for more policy mistakes that could cause severe damage to the future path of growth. Xi will have a lot more say in how future policies will shape.

 

How will EU stocks react to ECB decision?

 

The ECB will once again have to turn a blind eye on yet more recessionary signals in the Eurozone, China and elsewhere as it battles to bring inflation back under control and stop inflation expectations from rising materially. A 75-basis point rate hike appears to be a foregone conclusion, which means the reaction of the euro and European stocks will depend on more than just the rate decision itself.

With a 75-basis point hike being fully priced in, the DAX and other EU indices will need the ECB to provide a dovish surprise to send it significantly higher from here. But this is unlikely. The region’s major indices are unlikely to find significant support from the ECB, as investors’ focus remains fixated on stagflation signs and global central bank tightening.

HERE is a technical outlook on the German DAX index I posted earlier.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices A50 China A50 Stocks Trade Ideas Earnings season Earnings US earnings

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.