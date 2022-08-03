Stocks don’t believe the Fed!

August 3, 2022 8:55 PM
64 views
Close-up of stock market board

Over the past few days, Fed member after Fed member has been on the wires talking about how the Federal Reserve still has a long way to go to tame inflation.  They talked about the need to get inflation to target, even at the expense of a strong labor market.  San Francisco Fed President Daly said that she would start with 50bps for September because that is what the data is telling her.  But she went on to say that “if we just see inflation roaring ahead undauntedly, the labor market showing no signs of slowing, then we’ll be in a different position where a 75bps increase might be more appropriate”.  However, stock indices don’t quite see it that way as they continue to bust a move higher. 

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

Markets seems to think that the PMIs released over that last few days show signs of a slowing world economy.  In addition, inflation data seems like it may have peaked.  Housing prices are lower, and some price components of manufacturing data were lower as well, such as the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the ISM Manufacturing Index.  Does the Fed have it wrong? Bad data is good data for the stock market as it means that the Fed will raise rates as a slower pace, and possibly even stop all together by Q1 of 2023! However, the next Fed meeting isn’t until the end of September, so there is a lot more data to see before then.  For now, stock markets seem to be betting on a less hawkish Fed at the September meeting.

What are economic indicators?

The S&P 500 has been moving lower since the beginning of the year.  On June 17th, the large cap index made a new low for the year at 3636, posting a false breakout below the bottom trendline of a descending wedge.  As is often the case, when price fails to break one side of a pattern, it moves to test the other side of the pattern. On July 19th, the S&P 500 broke aggressively above the top, downward sloping trendline of the descending wedge.  Today, price broke above the 50% retracement level from the highs of March 29th to the lows of June 17th, near 4137.4.  In addition, if today’s price closes above 4140.6, it will have formed a bullish engulfing pattern, indicating a possible further move higher.  The next resistance is at the highs of May 30th at 4214.6, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recently mentioned timeframe near 4255.1.  Above there, price can move to the highs of May 4th at 4308.6.  However, if the Fed turns out to be correct, and inflation is still increasing, stocks may turn lower.  The first horizontal support is at 3919.8.  Below there, price can fall to a confluence of support at the top, downward sloping trendline of the long-term descending wedge and the lows of July 14th, near 3721.6.  The next support level is the low from June 17th at 3638.8.

20220803 spx 500 daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the S&P 500 now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Other US stock indices such as the NASDAQ 100 and the Russell 2000 have similar patterns.  Both indices broke out of descending wedges and, today, broke above the 50% retracement level from the highs of March 29th to the lows of June 16th. Will stock indices continue to move higher?  We may have to wait until Friday’s NFP data to find out!

Learn more about index trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock Index SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

germany_04
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:28 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:34 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 27, 2023 07:31 AM
        AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 11:18 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.