Sectors benefiting from rising risk appetite

Property

Property stocks, such as Foxtons, Rightmove and Countrywide have risen this week and could continue to rise. Rightmove has surged 8.6% so far as investors grow increasingly optimistic of a housing market revival. However, it is worth keeping an eye on Brexit news over the coming months. A cliff edge Brexit could add pressure to the housing market, property prices and property shares.







Transport

Transport will be a sector to watch after the UK government pledged £254 million for buses and £29 million for trams and light railway to improve the frequency of services. Stocks such as Stagecoach, National Express and First Group have all performed well across the past few sessions with scope for further upside as people start returning to work.



The announcement that shops will be reopening their doors at from 15th of June, was reflected by a jump in retailers. Primark owner Associated British Foods was a notable winner, given its lack of an online presence. Bellwether has also charged higher over the coming days. Next is in a particularly good spot given its sophisticated online offering. The retailer will be able to take advantages in any longer-term changes to shopping habits which lock down produced – namely more online shopping. The government is considering reducing the social distancing limit down from 2 meters. Should this go-ahead retailers could get an additional boost.