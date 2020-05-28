Sectors benefiting from rising risk appetite

Which sectors have been benefiting the most from easing lock down measures?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 28, 2020 11:11 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is on the rebound, trading over 1% higher for the third straight session. The Index is on track to gain 3.6% across the week, its second straight week of gains over 3%. The FTSE has risen for 4 of the past five weeks. The numbers tell us that a recovery is in progress, at least for now. 

The FTSE is a relative underperformer compared to its peers however the recent easing of restrictions, vaccine optimism and break through of significant resistance this morning means that UK stocks could be in for an additional surge higher, in the short term. 

The stocks which soared under lock down, such as Netflix, Amazon in the US and Utilities here is the UK are seeing their growth slow. Meanwhile the stocks that took the biggest hit on the way down have been dominating the upper reaches of the index over this week.

Given the unprecedented nature of the crisis that we are in, it is impossible to predict how deep the recession will be and for how long it will go one for. However, what we have seen over the past few sessions is that optimism is overshadowing longer term economic fears and also where the up -tick in stocks is happening, giving clues as to which sectors are set to benefit the most for easing lockdown measures.

Travel stock
It is still a long way back for travel stocks, however revived hopes of a summer holiday season has lifted the likes of BA owner International Consolidated Airlines Group, EasyJet, Carnival Group and TUI Travel to name a few. Optimism is growing that summer holiday’s might not be a complete write off after all. Traders will also be watching the government’s response as pressure builds on Boris to scrap the 14-day quarantine rule for all those entering the UK. Any sign of this being removed could give this sector an important boost
Despite recent gains it is still too early to call a recovery for travel stocks with IAG still 60% below its February price and EasyJet 58%. 



Retailers
The announcement that shops will be reopening their doors at from 15th of June, was reflected by a jump in retailers. Primark owner Associated British Foods was a notable winner, given its lack of an online presence. Bellwether has also charged higher over the coming days. Next is in a particularly good spot given its sophisticated online offering. The retailer will be able to take advantages in any longer-term changes to shopping habits which lock down produced – namely more online shopping. The government is considering reducing the social distancing limit down from 2 meters. Should this go-ahead retailers could get an additional boost.



Property
Property stocks, such as Foxtons, Rightmove and Countrywide have risen this week and could continue to rise. Rightmove has surged 8.6% so far as investors grow increasingly optimistic of a housing market revival. However, it is worth keeping an eye on Brexit news over the coming months. A cliff edge Brexit could add pressure to the housing market, property prices and property shares. 


Transport
Transport will be a sector to watch after the UK government pledged £254 million for buses and £29 million for trams and light railway to improve the frequency of services. Stocks such as Stagecoach, National Express and First Group have all performed well across the past few sessions with scope for further upside as people start returning to work.


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.