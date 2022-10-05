Polish Central Bank keeps rates unchanged; Will more Central Banks pivot?

After pivots by the RBA and the National Bank of Poland, questions are swirling over which central bank will be the next to pivot?

October 5, 2022 8:58 PM
road sign

The RBNZ hiked rates by 50bps and even discussed the possibility of hiking 75bps.  However, there are a few banks recently that have reduced the pace of interest rate hikes or even stopped hiking all together. The RBA hiked rates by 25bps to 2.60% on Tuesday when it was expected to hike 50bps.  Although the RBA indicated that interest rates are still on the rise, the pace of future interest rate increases will be determined by the incoming data and that it was not on a preset course.  

The National Bank of Poland was the latest central bank to “pivot” from its monetary policy stance by leaving interest rates unchanged at 6.75% vs an expectation of a 25bps hike, which would have brought the key rate to 7.00%.  The primary reason the central bank left rates unchanged was due to slowing growth.  However, it also stated that the economic outlook is too uncertain due to the impact of the war in Ukraine to give any guidance on future rate moves.  Note that Poland’s CPI was 17.2% YoY in September, the highest in 26 years. 

The Bank of Japan is off in a world of its own when it comes to monetary easing policy.

Even the UN chimed in recently with its 2 cents, noting that the world is on the edge of a recession that could bring even more damage to the global economy than the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 and the coronavirus in 2020.  “Interest rate hikes by advanced economies are hitting the most vulnerable hardest.  Some 90 developing countries have seen their currencies weaken against the dollar this year.”  East and Southeast Asia was pointed out as the area of the world that could be hit hard by a recession.

So, which will be the next central bank to pivot and reduce the pace of interest rate hikes.  Some are speculating that it could be the Bank of Canada when it meets on October 26th. At its September meeting, the BOC  hiked rates by 75bps to 3.25%.  However, jobs numbers have slowed during the summer months and inflation has pulled back from 8.1% in June to 7% in August.  Expectations are for September’s CPI to be 6.8% (released October 19th).  The committee did note that it will still have to raise interest rates further due to high inflation forecasts.  Perhaps the BOC only raises 50bps?

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

USD/PLN is higher on the day, up nearly 1%. The reason for the gain in the pair today is due to the National Bank of Poland pivot and the rise in the US Dollar.  USD/PLN has been moving higher since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.  The pair made an all-time new high at 4.602, then pulled back to 4.1500.  Since then, USD/PLN has been moving higher in an upward sloping channel, recently putting in a new all-time high at 5.0601.  Horizontal resistance is just above at yesterday’s high near 4.9272 and then the all-time high form September 28th at 5.0601.  Above there, the pair can move to the top channel line near 5.1041.  First support is at the bottom trendline of the channel near 4.6882, and then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of February 10th to the highs of September 28th at 4.6280.  Just below there is the third level of support at the September 12th lows of 4.6049.

20221005 usdpln daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/PLN now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

After pivots by the RBA and the National Bank of Poland, questions are swirling over which central bank will be the next to pivot?  The UN warned that a recession will be dire if central banks don’t slow the pace of increases.  Will anyone listen?  Some seem to think that the BOC will be the next to pivot!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD PLN RBA Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
Today 06:37 AM
S&P 500 Analysis: SPX rises after more tech earnings & despite sticky inflation
Yesterday 01:25 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:40 AM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
April 25, 2024 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
April 25, 2024 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
April 25, 2024 01:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:40 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2024 03:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 25, 2024 11:14 AM
        Forex trading
        Euro to US dollar analysis: Will the EUR/USD find a bottom?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 24, 2024 11:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.