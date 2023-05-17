Nikkei 225 analysis: Nikkei hits 30k following strong GDP data

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 17, 2023 2:51 AM
210 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Japan’s GDP rose 1.6% y/y in Q1, beating estimates of 0.7% and up from -0.1% prior
  • Quarterly GDP was also a beat at 0.4% q/q (0.1% forecast, 0.1% prior)
  • The GDP deflator (price of goods within GDP) rose to a near 8year high
  • The Nikkei rose to 30k after the release
  • Foreign investment in Japan’s stock market has increased in recent weeks to support the rally
  • Net-long exposure to Nikkei futures are also increasingly bullish, without being at a sentiment extreme

 

20230517jpcalendar

 

Whilst Japan’s 1.6% y/y growth will not set global growth figures alight, it did come in more than twice economists’ forecasts of 0.7% and could potentially help raise it above the BOJ’s fiscal 2023 forecast. Growth also expanded for the first quarter in three, capital expenditure expanded unexpectedly and private consumption also bear estimates.

 

However, it is worth noting that the GDP deflator – which measures the prices of goods within GDP – rose to its highest level since late 2015 of 2% y/y. Whist the BOJ will take note of this development, they’re unlikely to take any action any time soon, as demonstrated in the lacklustre response of the yen. BOJ governor Ueda recently said the central bank could remove YCC (yields curve control) and shrink its balance sheet, but only if their price target is reached in a ‘sustainable, stable manner’ (there’s no urgency). Still, tomorrow’s trade data will be in focus to see if exports can maintain GDP’s momentum in Q2 and Friday’s inflation data will be closely watched (Tokyo’s CPI suggests could also come in higher).

 

 

Foreign investors and large speculators pike into the Nikkei:

20230517nikkeiMNci

Whilst the yen lacked a response, the local share market had an answer. Japan’s Nikkei 25 embraced the positive data set and rose to a 20-month high of 20k. It has a fair way to go to retest its all-time high just shy of 40k, but a retest of the 2921 high seems achievable given the strength of the trend on the monthly chart and that it is now just ~800 beneath it.

 

20230517nikkeipositiiningCI

 

Furthermore, we note that foreign investment in Japan’s share market has increased over the past six weeks, which coincides with the breakout from consolidation of the Nikkei. Net-long exposure to Nikkei futures (in yen terms) also increasing, with rising gross longs and diminishing gross shorts without an immediate threat of a sentiment extreme. Given the strength of the trend on the monthly chart overall, a break above 30,800 appears to be more likely than not.

 

 

Nikkei 1-hour chart:

20230517nikkeiCI

 

Whilst the Nikkei has broken above 30k at the time of writing, such milestone levels rarely break upon their first attempt. And that makes us a little hesitant to chase this one higher over the near term. Furthermore, RSI (2) is overbought, the daily (RSI) 14 is also overbought, and prices are meandering around the weekly R2 pivot point.

 

Hopefully we can get a pullback from current levels and hold above the 29,900 – 29,915 area which has seen heavy trading activity (and presumably bullish). The next upside target is the monthly R2 near 30,200, whilst a break beneath the 29,790 assumes a correction has begun.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nikkei Indices Japan

Latest market news

View more
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:04 AM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:28 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:41 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:48 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.