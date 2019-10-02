Market Brief ADP confirms Orange Alert for Fridays Payrolls

ADP’s monthly payrolls take has disappointed

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2019 10:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [2/10/2019 2:17 PM]

  • ADP’s monthly payrolls take has disappointed. Generally seen as a curtain raiser for official payrolls that are usually released days afterwards, the ADP came out at 135,000 when 140,000 was expected. Crucially, the previous month's reading was revised sharply lower to 157,000 from 195,000
  • Foreboding about the NFP data due on Friday is thereby rising, particularly after the heavyweight ISM manufacturing series out on Tuesday fell to its lowest in 10 years. The factory ISM’s jobs component also missed forecasts, so whilst investors are often ambivalent about how closely ADP tracks NFP, alarming signals about critical monthly payrolls are keeping stock markets pinned lower for a second session
  • A well-founded revival of risk aversion is already receiving some corroboration from decent signs that gold is set to resume its rally
  • Politics aren’t helping. In Washington, the Democrats’ impeachment ‘dragnet’ is drawing in more close White House associates of Donald Trump. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out his alternative Brexit plan to take to Brussels. The details suggest its chances of EU approval will be limited

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • All 13 European ‘super sectors’ are down on the day, with the mining & metals Materials segment faring worst, possibly with an eye to recent data suggesting a global manufacturing slowdown. Materials dumps 2.3% led by copper-focused miners Antofagasta and Poland’s KGM, in step with a confirmed downdraft in copper prices. Energy also hurts particularly badly, falling 2.3%, led by crude oil producers, including a 2.8% drop for BP and Shell down 2.5%.
  • Stateside, financial shares continue to be roiled, mostly by the decision of leading brokerage Schwab to abolish some trading fees, hitting rivals. E-Trade was a pre-market standout among these, falling 6%. TD Ameritrade fell 4%
  • Housebuilder Lennar had more positive news, beating third quarter estimates, reaping a 3% rise
  • Ford light vehicle sales were lacklustre, falling 5%, though at least better than the 6% decrease forecast. The news lifted prices in pre-market orders

FX snapshot as of [2/10/2019 2:17 PM]

FX markets

  • Sterling is a tough act to beat on the downside, as it remains weak amid Brexit crisis suspense. Still, growing ‘risk-off’ pits the pound against a surging yen, to create a volatile pound drop that may yet run further in the U.S. session, given that GBP/JPY’s ATR appeaed to have room to run at last look
  • On the upside, the euro’s rise versus franc looks circumstantial when seen against the franc’s upswing against the dollar, underscoring that haven-seeking is the prevailing instinct in the market right now
  • Overall, current geopolitical conditions aren’t favouring the dollar, as DXY settles into its second falling session. Still, it’s worth bearing in mind that the greenback hit its best levels since May 2017 just days ago.

 

Upcoming economic highlights



Related tags: Dollar EUR Euro Forex GBP Indices Shares market Sterling USD Wall Street Brexit UK election Johnson Europe UK US

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Yesterday 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Yesterday 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Yesterday 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
By:
Matt Simpson
December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    US dollar index approaches its 200-day MA as EUR/USD eyes resistance
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 20, 2023 04:26 AM
      united_states_01
      USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 8, 2023 12:37 AM
        Research
        Dollar analysis: FOMC and key data puts greenback in sharp focus
        By:
        November 1, 2023 04:29 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.