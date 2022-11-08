What are iron ore futures and how do you trade them?

Iron ore futures have experienced a rough 2022, falling amid declining demand from China. Find out everything you need to know about iron ore before you take a position.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
November 8, 2022 12:00 PM
Uptrend
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

Iron ore futures have experienced a rough 2022, falling amid declining demand from China. Find out everything you need to know about iron ore before you take a position.

 

What is iron ore?

Iron ore is the rock from which metallic iron is extracted. By using various industrial processes, companies can process iron ore and create ‘pig iron’ – the main material used to make steel. Roughly 98% of mined iron ore is used in steel production.

Iron ore is one of the world’s most important commodities, due to the high demand for steel across engineering and construction.

 

What is iron ore trading?

Iron ore trading is the practice of speculating on the price of iron ore in order to make a profit – usually via futures, options, spot prices, contracts for difference, or via shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

As with other derivatives, the aim of iron ore trading is to predict the direction the market will move. The further the market moves in the direction you’ve predicted, the more you’d profit and the more it moves against you, the higher your losses.

Traders might be bullish on iron ore if there’s an optimistic outlook on economic growth and GDP, which usually leads to increased industrial activity and demand for steel.

On the flipside, in periods of economic contraction and slowing demand for iron ore, traders might be bearish on the market price.

What affects iron ore prices?

The price of iron ore is driven by factors that impact supply and demand for the raw material. It’s important to understand all the different market drivers as they can cause significant volatility and risk to your positions.

Economic prospects

When economic prospects are good, demand for steel from construction, infrastructure and industrial development projects can push up the market price of iron ore if supply isn’t increased too.

Conversely, when economic activity is more subdued, the demand for steel may fall and push the iron ore price down.

For example, China’s weakening growth and looming recessions across Europe led ratings agency Fitch Ratings to cut its average iron ore price performance forecast for 2022 and 2023.

Global GDP growth is highly correlated with steel consumption, so data releases are closely watched by iron ore traders – especially GDP from emerging economies that have a larger need for steel amid urbanisation projects.

Housing markets

Steel is used widely in housing construction due to its strength, ability to bind to concrete and cost-effectiveness compared to other metals.

When an economy is growing and there’s an increase in housing starts, the increased demand can push up the price of the raw material if there’s not an increase in the production of iron ore too.

Supply issues

Supply issues can take many forms. Throughout 2022, the most pervasive supply chain issue came in the form of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine have heavy involvement in the market – Russia produces around 6.5 million mt/month of steel, most of which was shipped through Ukraine, while Ukraine produces 1.8 million mt/month. The conflict caused European markets to feel the squeeze as less iron ore was making it out of Ukraine.

 

What are iron ore futures?

Iron ore futures are contracts in which two parties agree to buy or sell the commodity at a set price on a set date of expiry. On that date, the traders either have to exchange the amount of iron ore, settle the position in cash or roll the contract to the next expiry date.

Iron ore futures are primarily used by large-scale commercial businesses and commodity producers as a means of hedging prices. Hedgers will be looking to maximise the value of their assets by using futures contracts to buy or sell iron ore at a more advantageous price and minimise the risk of loss.

For example, if an iron ore producer thought the price would fall in the next month, they’d enter a futures contract to sell iron ore at the current market price, so that if the market falls, they’re able to earn a profit by selling at the higher price.

Iron ore futures are traded on exchanges such as the Commodity Exchange (COMEX) and London Metal Exchange (LME). All iron ore futures will be regulated to ensure the quantity and quality are standardised to facilitate fair trading.

 

Iron ore futures contracts specification

Contract unit

500 dry metric tons

Price quotation

US dollars and cents per dry metric ton

CME trading hours

Sunday to Friday 18:00 - 17:00 ET with a 60-minute break each day beginning at 17:00 ET.

Product code

TIO

Listed contracts

Monthly

 

How to trade iron ore

You can trade iron ore futures with City Index via CFDs in just a few steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for ‘iron ore’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try trading iron ore risk free by signing up for our demo trading account.

Related tags: Commodities Insights Iron Ore

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Today 01:54 PM
US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 21, 2025 07:48 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 19, 2025 01:00 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      COT report – 20 Jan 2025
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2025 12:14 PM
        Quarry and various stones
        Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 17, 2025 03:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.