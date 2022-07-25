Index in Focus: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Possibly even more important than this week’s FOMC meeting, earnings of firms in the DJIA could provide the next direction for the large cap index.

July 25, 2022 8:38 PM
Close-up of market chart

According to Investopedia, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (or simply, the Dow) is a price-weighted index that tracks 30, large, publicly owned companies trading on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. The next direction of the Dow may not hinge as much on the outcome of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday as it will on many of the companies in the large cap index due to release earnings this week.  Companies such are 3M, Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Honeywell, Intel, Merck, McDonalds, Microsoft, Proctor and Gamble, and Visa all report earnings this week.  The guidance of these firms, including whether these large firms see continued inflation or a recession ahead, have influence over many firms.  Therefore, if these firms see lower earnings ahead, many others are likely to as well.  But where can the Dow go from here?

Dow Jones Trading Guide

On a weekly timeframe, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made a pandemic low in March 2020 near 18214.  Like many of the other stock indices, the Dow took off from there as it was apparent the Fed would have an extremely accommodative monetary policy stance during the months ahead as the world went through the Coronavirus pandemic.  During the first week of 2022, the Dow made an all-time high at 36952.65, a 100% gain from the pandemic lows.  The large cap index then pulled back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the pandemic lows to the January highs, near 29653 during the week of June 13th.  Since then, price has bounced marginally as it waits for the next catalyst.

20220725 DJIA weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

On a daily timeframe, the Dow

pulled back from the all-time highs in an orderly downward sloping channel, twice trying to break above it, once at the end of March and again on April 19th, only to fail and pull back inside both times. Price is currently testing the top trendline once again near 31900.  If price moves above the trendline, the first resistance is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the all-time highs of the June 17th lows near 32442.  Above there, is a confluence of horizontal resistance and the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe near 32303/33241. The next resistance is another confluence at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and additional horizontal resistance at 34102/34164.   However, if the resistance holds, first support is nearby at 31511.  Below there, price can fall to the June 17th lows at 29653, and then the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel, near 28800.

20220725 DJIA daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Many of the companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average report earnings this week.  Possibly even more important than this week’s FOMC meeting, the earnings of these firms could provide the next direction for the large cap index.

Learn more about index trading opportunities.
          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.